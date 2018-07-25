© evertiq Electronics Production | July 25, 2018
Incap Estonia receives latest version of ISO 13485:2016
The EMS provider announces that its factory in Kuressaare, Estonia, has successfully passed another audit and is now the only electronics manufacturing services provider in Estonia having the latest version of the ISO 13485:2016 certificate for manufacturing electronics for medical devices and related services.
Incap's interim CEO and managing director of Incap's subsidiary in Estonia, Otto Pukk, explained that the factory has manufactured components for different projects in medical field also before and is ready to take up new projects.
"The result of the audit confirmed that all our documents and processes are in line with requirements for producing electronic components for medical sector - for example electronic components for different devices in hospitals, which help conduct researches and provide diagnoses or conduct operations," Pukk explains in a press release.
"We have had several projects in this field before, too - for example, we have manufactured control panels and power supplies for mammography equipment and manufactured parts for heart beat monitors. With the latest version of our quality management system, we are now ready to take up new exciting projects from medical field," says Pukk.
