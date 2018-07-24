© CeoTronics

Temporary short-time work despite highest order backlog in 10 years

As of August 1, 2018, CeoTronics AG will introduce max. three months of short-time work for some departments at their Rödermark site (Germany).

The order backlog is - at EUR 8.9 million - currently very high; 57.7% higher than that recorded for the same period in 2017. The tender award for the Madrid fire brigade (about EUR 1.4 million guaranteed purchase volume, a total of up to EUR 2.8 million) is already included in the order backlog, according to a press release. The additional optional volume of approx. EUR 1.4 million was not taken into consideration.



However, a high share of the order backlog cannot be produced in the short term, because upstream development activities have to be carried out, certain components have long lead times or external production service providers have longer delivery times for assemblies work due to high capacity utilisation and vacation time. This shortage of short-term production orders is expected to last until October 2018 and CeoTronics' capacity should again be fully utilised by the start of the second half of the financial year 2018/19 at the latest.



"Despite the temporary short-time work, from today's perspective we continue to expect a positive business development for the current financial year 2018/2019 compared to the 2017/2018 financial year.", states Chairman of the Board Th. H. Günther.