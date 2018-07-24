© CeoTronics Electronics Production | July 24, 2018
Temporary short-time work despite highest order backlog in 10 years
As of August 1, 2018, CeoTronics AG will introduce max. three months of short-time work for some departments at their Rödermark site (Germany).
The order backlog is - at EUR 8.9 million - currently very high; 57.7% higher than that recorded for the same period in 2017. The tender award for the Madrid fire brigade (about EUR 1.4 million guaranteed purchase volume, a total of up to EUR 2.8 million) is already included in the order backlog, according to a press release. The additional optional volume of approx. EUR 1.4 million was not taken into consideration.
However, a high share of the order backlog cannot be produced in the short term, because upstream development activities have to be carried out, certain components have long lead times or external production service providers have longer delivery times for assemblies work due to high capacity utilisation and vacation time. This shortage of short-term production orders is expected to last until October 2018 and CeoTronics' capacity should again be fully utilised by the start of the second half of the financial year 2018/19 at the latest.
"Despite the temporary short-time work, from today's perspective we continue to expect a positive business development for the current financial year 2018/2019 compared to the 2017/2018 financial year.", states Chairman of the Board Th. H. Günther.
However, a high share of the order backlog cannot be produced in the short term, because upstream development activities have to be carried out, certain components have long lead times or external production service providers have longer delivery times for assemblies work due to high capacity utilisation and vacation time. This shortage of short-term production orders is expected to last until October 2018 and CeoTronics' capacity should again be fully utilised by the start of the second half of the financial year 2018/19 at the latest.
"Despite the temporary short-time work, from today's perspective we continue to expect a positive business development for the current financial year 2018/2019 compared to the 2017/2018 financial year.", states Chairman of the Board Th. H. Günther.
Metropolis in California to become a pilot city for automated driving Bosch and Daimler are speeding up the development of fully-automated and driverless...
Temporary short-time work despite highest order backlog in 10 years As of August 1, 2018, CeoTronics AG will introduce max. three months of...
Sigma Connectivity opens new R&D office in the US Sigma Connectivity Inc, Sigma Connectivity AB’s US subsidiary, opened its first office in San...
Continued growth for German PCB manufacturers Turnover (per working day) for PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region was 3.6 percent...
Kitron invests further - planning a new production facility Building on the strong performance in Lithuania, EMS provider Kitron is now planning...
Fresenius invests in Israeli medical device company Fresenius Medical Care Ventures, the venture capital unit of Fresenius Medical Care...
Faulhaber acquires Dimatech SA As from July 19, 2018 Faulhaber Drive Systems acquires the Dimatech SA,a Swiss...
Continental begins construction of Lithuanian plant Continental expand its European production capacities with a groundbreaking ceremony for its...
Autoliv joins research collab for future automotive safety Autoliv, Inc. joins the new European Horizon 2020 research project OSCCAR to...
Automotive mmWave radar market with CAGR of 15% from 2018-2023 According to the latest research by TrendForce, the market of automotive mmWave radar...
Foxconn purchases two properties in Wisconsin The Taiwanese electronics company has entered into an agreement to buy two buildings...
Axiom invests for success Following another year of sustained growth, UK-based Axiom Manufacturing Services has attributed its success to a prolonged process of key investment in technology and team development.
HMD Engineering B.V. invests in equipment Engineering firm HMD Engineering located in Nieuw-Vennep (The...
Rena and TSK Schill cooperate RENA Technologies GmbH forms a strategic partnership with TSK Schill GmbH, a company...
Comtech receives USD 5.1 million to support the U.S. Army Comtech Telecommunications was awarded option period one of a contract to support the Blue...
Bosch expands engineering center with EUR 120 million Bosch Group’s Budapest Engineering Center is the group’s largest European...
Terma and BAE Systems sign price agreement for F-35 Terma and BAE Systems have signed a long-term price agreement for the manufacture...
Eltek names Eli Yaffe as CEO Eltek Ltd. has named Eli Yaffe as its Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1st, 2018. Mr...
GomSpace and AISTECH sign new agreement GomSpace A/S, a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB, and the Spanish company AISTECH have...
Manz: Major order for pilot line for laser structuring of sheet metal Manz has received a major order for a pilot line for laser structuring of sheet metal worth...
Com.Int.El and ITEQ expand in D/A/CH region Com.Int.El. has appointed Ines Kröner as new sales manager for the D/A/CH region.
Altus expands with new headquarters Altus Group’s success and growth continues. The group is to move into a new...
Connect Group selects Aegis Software’s FactoryLogix MES platform Connect Group has chosen Aegis’ FactoryLogix digital MES platform, across their four...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments