Continental begins construction of Lithuanian plant
Continental expand its European production capacities with a groundbreaking ceremony for its first plant in Kaunas, Lithuania.
From the second half of 2019, electronic components - such as door and seat control units - will be manufactured for the European market in the new electronics plant. Furthermore, short and long-range radar sensors for comfort and safety functions and the Assisted & Automated Control Unit (ADCU) will also be produced here, writes InvestLituania.
Continental will be investing EUR 95 million over the next five years and will create around 1'000 new jobs.
Helmut Matschi, member of the Continental Executive Board and head of the Interior division“The construction of our first plant in Lithuania is an important part of our growth strategy in Europe. We are glad that with the modern industrial region here in Kaunas, the excellent infrastructure and the highly qualified workforce, we have found the ideal location”, said Helmut Matschi, member of the Continental Executive Board and head of the Interior division.
“The market for automotive electronics is surging as the number of in-vehicle electronics systems continues to rise. With the latest addition to our global network of 30 electronics plants, we are continuing to expand our production capacity. This will enable us to meet the growing customer demand even more effectively,” said Dr. Hans-Jürgen Braun, head of Continental’s electronics plants.
