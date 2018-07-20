© Autoliv

Autoliv joins research collab for future automotive safety

Autoliv, Inc. joins the new European Horizon 2020 research project OSCCAR to improve the protection and safety for occupants of the future vehicle.

The automated car of the future might hold rotating seats for maximum comfort, or other relaxing features. By partnering with vehicle manufacturers, research organizations and other automotive suppliers in the new research project OSCCAR (Future Occupant Safety for Crashes in Cars), Autoliv will contribute to harmonized methods and tools for future restraint development.



"This project will provide valuable information for understanding future accident scenarios and how to provide the best protection with new restraint systems for novel interiors and seating positions for a diverse occupant population", said Cecilia Sunnevång, Vice President Research at Autoliv. "The project will provide input to regulation and consumer tests on how future occupant protection can be assessed by including tools such as crash test dummies and human body models, and risk functions".



Guiding principles and concepts for occupant protection will be developed and assessed by using harmonized human body models for complex test cases and with consideration of heterogeneity characteristics like gender, age and other demographic factors, allowing for an individual increase in safety for the occupant population.