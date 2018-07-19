© Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker via Instagram

Foxconn purchases two properties in Wisconsin

The Taiwanese electronics company has entered into an agreement to buy two buildings in downtown Eau Claire, west-central Wisconsin, according to local news station WEAU News.

Foxconn will use the two buildings as a laboratory and as an innovation centre, creating at least 150 high-tech jobs. Foxconn plans to close this year and begin operations next year.



At the end of June, Foxconn held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new LCD panel plant in Wisconsin, where the company has vowed to invest around USD 10 billion.