HMD Engineering B.V. invests in equipment

Engineering firm HMD Engineering located in Nieuw-Vennep (The Netherlands) recently invested in the new Pillarhouse selective soldering machine type 'Pilot'.

"When it comes to THT soldering, we get confronted with more and more double-sided PCBs on the one hand, and on the other hand our traditional wave soldering machine did not produce enough satisfactory results," says Rob Huiberts, owner of HMD Engineering. "Especially for smaller companies it is important that we can differentiate ourselves through flexibility, customer service and top-level quality."



"The products we develop include applications such as line scan cameras, data loggers and sensors that are used in extreme conditions. The electrical connection of the components than endure a mechanical force is therefore indispensable for a reliable product", Rob Huiberts continues. "We are very satisfied with this investment, and we experienced that by replacing the manual soldering we can also free up more time to realize other projects."



The purchase of a selective soldering machine is an investment that is difficult to calculate for many companies according to Tom Van Tongelen, owner of Smd-Tec. "This Pilot machine offers a financially interesting solution and from the experience of our Pillarhouse customers we can see they benefit from using this process. Apart from a repetitive result, the soldering is stronger because you can give each pin its own setting, and the PCB is much cleaner without flux residues. As a bonus the reduced consumption of solder and flux is not only good for the wallet, but also for our environment."