© TSK Schill PCB | July 19, 2018
Rena and TSK Schill cooperate
RENA Technologies GmbH forms a strategic partnership with TSK Schill GmbH, a company specialising in mechanical engineering for horizontal wet process machines.
The purpose of this agreement is to revive the printed circuit board systems of HMS Höllmüller, which RENA has taken over in 2017, through the cooperation with TSK Schill GmbH.
"We are pleased to have found TSK as an experienced partner who will continue the tradition of HMS Höllmüller mechanical engineering and further develop the horizontal wet process chemical machines," said Mr. Schneidewind, CEO of RENA Technologies GmbH, in a press release.
