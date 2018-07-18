© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Comtech receives USD 5.1 million to support the U.S. Army

Comtech Telecommunications was awarded option period one of a contract to support the Blue Force Tracking Program for the U.S. Army.

The option awarded Comtech has a potential value of approximately USD 8.0 million. Including this order, to-date funding in the total amount of USD 5.9 million has been received. The overall funded value of the contract inclusive of the Base and Option Year 1 is approximately USD 13.5 million.



Comtech will continue to perform engineering services, satellite network operations and program management through a Firm Fixed Price contract with Time & Materials and Cost Reimbursement elements. The performance period for Option period one began April 15, 2018 and will end April 14, 2019. The contract provides for three additional twelve-month option periods, exercisable by GSA.



BFT-1 is a battle command, real-time situational awareness and control system. Under the five-year BFT-1 sustainment contract, Comtech performs engineering services, satellite network operations and program management.



“We are pleased that our Army customer continues to recognize the value of Comtech’s services,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “Comtech remains committed to providing the Army and its soldiers with the highest level of support to enable them to complete their missions.”