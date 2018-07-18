© stephen vanhorn dreamstime.com

Eltek names Eli Yaffe as CEO

Eltek Ltd. has named Eli Yaffe as its Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1st, 2018. Mr. Yaffe will succeed Mr. Yitzhak Nissan, Controlling Shareholder, who will continue to serve as the Chairman of our Board of Directors.

Eli Yaffe served as the CEO of Carmel Forge Ltd. (Aerospace), and prior he served as the CEO of Urdan Industries Ltd. (Defense).



Mr. Yitzhak Nissan, Chairman of the Board, commented: "We are delighted to bring Mr. Yaffe on board. Mr. Yaffe has a proven track record of excelling in CEO positions in defense and aerospace industries. I am confident that Mr. Yaffe will be an asset for Eltek going forward and extend a warm welcome to him."