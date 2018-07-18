© Lockheed Martin Electronics Production | July 18, 2018
Terma and BAE Systems sign price agreement for F-35
Terma and BAE Systems have signed a long-term price agreement for the manufacture of composite skins for all three variants of the F-35.
Terma has been collaborating with BAE Systems on the F-35 program since 2006 when the two companies signed a Letter of Intent for future partnership. In 2009, a contract was signed for the delivery of composite manufactured parts for the F-35.
Jens Maaløe, President & CEO, Terma, said: “This new signing further confirms Terma’s strong position on the F-35 program and shows how collaboration can benefit Terma, BAE Systems, and the F-35 program as a whole. Through a major investment program over the past three years, Terma today offers one of Europe’s most advanced and high-tech production facilities for the development and manufacture of composite parts for the aircraft industry.”
The new agreement is a continuation of a long-term agreement signed in 2013 covering the manufacture of Large Composite Skins for the Horizontal and Vertical Tail on all variants of the F-35. The agreement includes the latest F-35 LRIP 12-14 program of record.
Jens Maaløe, President & CEO, Terma, said: “This new signing further confirms Terma’s strong position on the F-35 program and shows how collaboration can benefit Terma, BAE Systems, and the F-35 program as a whole. Through a major investment program over the past three years, Terma today offers one of Europe’s most advanced and high-tech production facilities for the development and manufacture of composite parts for the aircraft industry.”
The new agreement is a continuation of a long-term agreement signed in 2013 covering the manufacture of Large Composite Skins for the Horizontal and Vertical Tail on all variants of the F-35. The agreement includes the latest F-35 LRIP 12-14 program of record.
Comtech receives USD 5.1 million to support the U.S. Army Comtech Telecommunications was awarded option period one of a contract to support the Blue...
Bosch expands engineering center with EUR 120 million Bosch Group’s Budapest Engineering Center is the group’s largest European...
Terma and BAE Systems sign price agreement for F-35 Terma and BAE Systems have signed a long-term price agreement for the manufacture...
Eltek names Eli Yaffe as CEO Eltek Ltd. has named Eli Yaffe as its Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1st, 2018. Mr...
GomSpace and AISTECH sign new agreement GomSpace A/S, a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB, and the Spanish company AISTECH have...
Manz: Major order for pilot line for laser structuring of sheet metal Manz has received a major order for a pilot line for laser structuring of sheet metal worth...
Com.Int.El and ITEQ expand in D/A/CH region Com.Int.El. has appointed Ines Kröner as new sales manager for the D/A/CH region.
Altus expands with new headquarters Altus Group’s success and growth continues. The group is to move into a new...
Connect Group selects Aegis Software’s FactoryLogix MES platform Connect Group has chosen Aegis’ FactoryLogix digital MES platform, across their four...
No more funding issues for Swedish electric car maker Nevs According to the electric car manufacturer, Nevs has won the legal dispute that the...
Akasol lithium-ion battery systems Mercedes-Benz’ eCitaro In autumn 2018, serial production of Akasol's battery system for Daimler Buses will begin in Langen (Hesse, Germany). Meanwhile, Akasol is starting to develop second-generation lithium-ion battery systems in close...
Astrocast signs contract with GomSpace Sweden GomSpace Sweden has received an order from Astrocast to deliver a propulsion...
Scotland home to first commercial spaceport The UK Space Agency has selected Lockheed Martin to help implement its vision for the...
Yxlon expands with new climate chambers Responding to the growing demand for CT metrology applications, Yxlon International...
Elmatica predict 2018 as a year with challenges and opportunities Printed Circuit Broker Elmatica reports a 26% increase in revenue for 2017. So far 2018 has developed as expected and the component situation is creating challenges and opportunities.
Graphic continues to prosper at 50 Graphic was formed in June 1968 by Rex Rozario OBE. Rex worked with Dr Paul Eisler, the inventor of the Printed Circuit Board, at Technograph-Telegraph in the 1950’s. and moved the factory to Crediton in 1972; operating from a number of...
NAND flash prices expected to cool further Overspending by the major NAND suppliers expected to further cool NAND flash prices this year, predicts market analyst IC Insights.
CATL builds European EV battery factory in Germany Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd. (CATL) is opening a European factory in Thuringia, Germany, as the region’s auto industry gears up to mass-produce electric vehicles (EVs).
JA Solar gets loan for Vietnam expansion JA Solar Vietnam secures long-term buyer credit loan facility with China Minsheng...
Lab Circuits invests in Posalux equipment Lab Circuits has added new machining equipment from Posalux to its production: the...
Competition between Oculus and HTC to intensify According to the latest research by TrendForce, the global VR market sees marginal growth...
GomSpace signs contract with ESA GomSpace A/S has signed a EUR 400'000 contract with ESA for the first phase of...
Additional capacity for Asteelflash in Tijuana Asteelflash USA plans to expand its Mexico presence by investing in new SMT lines for its Mexico...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments