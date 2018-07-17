© Altus

Altus expands with new headquarters

Altus Group’s success and growth continues. The group is to move into a new purpose-built facility (to open in 2019), helping to serve its rapidly increasing customer base.

The supplier of capital equipment in the UK and Ireland is outgrowing is current headquarters in Stockwood, Worcestershire and has invested in a 404 sq. m building in Redditch which will open in early 2019.



“We are delighted to announce that we will have a brand new purpose-built HQ to start 2019 in style,” said Richard Booth, Altus managing director. “Due to the continued expansion of our client base, number of engineers in our team, and product portfolio; we have taken the opportunity to upgrade our facilities to better support our activities in the UK. It will help us serve customers from one large, efficient and centralised facility which is located logistically very close to the M40 for easy accessibility. Further to the ‘on the road support’, the new facility will be focused around a fully kitted demonstration facility and training room in order to run thorough evaluations and training for our partners away from the distraction of daily production. We hope this will significantly improve our customer experience and level of product knowledge prior to installation.“