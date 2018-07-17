© COM.INT.EL

Com.Int.El and ITEQ expand in D/A/CH region

Com.Int.El. has appointed Ines Kröner as new sales manager for the D/A/CH region.

Com.Int.El. srl, for more than 20 years European distribution partner of ITEQ Corporation for laminate and prepreg products for the PCB production, has decided to further invest in order to strengthen its presence in the German, Austrian and Swiss markets.



"I'm happy to announce that a new member has joined Com.Int.El.'s sales and support team at the beginning of May,“ comments the CEO of Com.Int.El. Paolo Terragni. "The German speaking market has always been our key focus as the most important market in Electronics and PCB laminates in Europe and this investment will certainly help us to strengthen our market presence and customer focus. The experience and know-how of Ines Kröner in the printed circuit market, both from a technical and sales point of view, are indisputable. With over 30 years of experience in manufacturing and engineering, Mrs. Kröner is well known in the market and able to support our customers from a sales and technical perspective. Com.Int.El. always drives for best Customers satisfaction.“



Ines Kröner has worked as an expert in R&D, PCB manufacturing and engineering management. Her focus have been laminates, imaging, plating and final finishing. Her experience extends to ML and HDI technologies, chip embedding and packaging, a press release states.