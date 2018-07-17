© COM.INT.EL PCB | July 17, 2018
Com.Int.El and ITEQ expand in D/A/CH region
Com.Int.El. has appointed Ines Kröner as new sales manager for the D/A/CH region.
Com.Int.El. srl, for more than 20 years European distribution partner of ITEQ Corporation for laminate and prepreg products for the PCB production, has decided to further invest in order to strengthen its presence in the German, Austrian and Swiss markets.
"I'm happy to announce that a new member has joined Com.Int.El.'s sales and support team at the beginning of May,“ comments the CEO of Com.Int.El. Paolo Terragni. "The German speaking market has always been our key focus as the most important market in Electronics and PCB laminates in Europe and this investment will certainly help us to strengthen our market presence and customer focus. The experience and know-how of Ines Kröner in the printed circuit market, both from a technical and sales point of view, are indisputable. With over 30 years of experience in manufacturing and engineering, Mrs. Kröner is well known in the market and able to support our customers from a sales and technical perspective. Com.Int.El. always drives for best Customers satisfaction.“
Ines Kröner has worked as an expert in R&D, PCB manufacturing and engineering management. Her focus have been laminates, imaging, plating and final finishing. Her experience extends to ML and HDI technologies, chip embedding and packaging, a press release states.
"I'm happy to announce that a new member has joined Com.Int.El.'s sales and support team at the beginning of May,“ comments the CEO of Com.Int.El. Paolo Terragni. "The German speaking market has always been our key focus as the most important market in Electronics and PCB laminates in Europe and this investment will certainly help us to strengthen our market presence and customer focus. The experience and know-how of Ines Kröner in the printed circuit market, both from a technical and sales point of view, are indisputable. With over 30 years of experience in manufacturing and engineering, Mrs. Kröner is well known in the market and able to support our customers from a sales and technical perspective. Com.Int.El. always drives for best Customers satisfaction.“
Ines Kröner has worked as an expert in R&D, PCB manufacturing and engineering management. Her focus have been laminates, imaging, plating and final finishing. Her experience extends to ML and HDI technologies, chip embedding and packaging, a press release states.
GomSpace and AISTECH sign new agreement GomSpace A/S, a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB, and the Spanish company AISTECH have...
Manz: Major order for pilot line for laser structuring of sheet metal Manz has received a major order for a pilot line for laser structuring of sheet metal worth...
Com.Int.El and ITEQ expand in D/A/CH region Com.Int.El. has appointed Ines Kröner as new sales manager for the D/A/CH region.
Altus expands with new headquarters Altus Group’s success and growth continues. The group is to move into a new...
Connect Group selects Aegis Software’s FactoryLogix MES platform Connect Group has chosen Aegis’ FactoryLogix digital MES platform, across their four...
No more funding issues for Swedish electric car maker Nevs According to the electric car manufacturer, Nevs has won the legal dispute that the...
Akasol lithium-ion battery systems Mercedes-Benz’ eCitaro In autumn 2018, serial production of Akasol's battery system for Daimler Buses will begin in Langen (Hesse, Germany). Meanwhile, Akasol is starting to develop second-generation lithium-ion battery systems in close...
Astrocast signs contract with GomSpace Sweden GomSpace Sweden has received an order from Astrocast to deliver a propulsion...
Scotland home to first commercial spaceport The UK Space Agency has selected Lockheed Martin to help implement its vision for the...
Yxlon expands with new climate chambers Responding to the growing demand for CT metrology applications, Yxlon International...
Elmatica predict 2018 as a year with challenges and opportunities Printed Circuit Broker Elmatica reports a 26% increase in revenue for 2017. So far 2018 has developed as expected and the component situation is creating challenges and opportunities.
Graphic continues to prosper at 50 Graphic was formed in June 1968 by Rex Rozario OBE. Rex worked with Dr Paul Eisler, the inventor of the Printed Circuit Board, at Technograph-Telegraph in the 1950’s. and moved the factory to Crediton in 1972; operating from a number of...
NAND flash prices expected to cool further Overspending by the major NAND suppliers expected to further cool NAND flash prices this year, predicts market analyst IC Insights.
CATL builds European EV battery factory in Germany Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd. (CATL) is opening a European factory in Thuringia, Germany, as the region’s auto industry gears up to mass-produce electric vehicles (EVs).
JA Solar gets loan for Vietnam expansion JA Solar Vietnam secures long-term buyer credit loan facility with China Minsheng...
Lab Circuits invests in Posalux equipment Lab Circuits has added new machining equipment from Posalux to its production: the...
Competition between Oculus and HTC to intensify According to the latest research by TrendForce, the global VR market sees marginal growth...
GomSpace signs contract with ESA GomSpace A/S has signed a EUR 400'000 contract with ESA for the first phase of...
Additional capacity for Asteelflash in Tijuana Asteelflash USA plans to expand its Mexico presence by investing in new SMT lines for its Mexico...
China’s semi capex forecast larger than Europe and Japan combined in 2018 IC Insights forecasts that China-headquartered companies will spend USD 11.0 billion in semiconductor industry capex in 2018, which would represent 10.6 percent of the expected worldwide outlays of USD 103.5 billion.
New Sales Director for UK at Ventec International Group Ventec International Group Co. has appointed Peter Coakley as Sales Director UK. Effective July...
Samsung inaugurates Mobile factory in India Samsung Electronics has inaugurated a new mobile phone manufacturing facility in Noida...
Viscom is testing the collaborative robot Sawyer The cobot can interact with the company's manual inspection systems completely...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments