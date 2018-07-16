© Aegis Software Corp.

Connect Group selects Aegis Software’s FactoryLogix MES platform

Connect Group has chosen Aegis’ FactoryLogix digital MES platform, across their four manufacturing sites within Europe to provide execution management and traceability.

Dirk Van Benthem, IT Application Manager, Connect Group commented, “During the selection process, we were impressed with the way that Aegis’ engineers were knowledgeable about our needs, being specialists equally in SMT (Surface Mount Technology), post-SMT and non-electronic assembly processes. They looked after every aspect of the integration with machines, business systems, and operational processes, providing dependable pricing against well-defined objectives, which clearly differentiated Aegis from other vendors we evaluated.”



Daniel Walls, European Managing Director, Aegis software stated, “This is a great example of how FactoryLogix stands out as the most modern digital MES application in the industry, connecting directly with machines and automated processes, as well as managing and supporting manual operations, combining every facet of manufacturing information to meet advanced customer needs with standard functionality. FactoryLogix operates end to end throughout the whole production flow, no matter where it may be located.”