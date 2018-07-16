© Nevs

No more funding issues for Swedish electric car maker Nevs

According to the electric car manufacturer, Nevs has won the legal dispute that the company had with the Chinese investment company Beijing Zhigan Shenghou Technology, reports Swedish news agency TT.

The dispute that Nevs had with Beijing Zhigan Shenghou Technology concerned capital deposits of about USD 108 million from the investment company, that weren’t made.



Instead of Beijing Zhigan Shenghou Technology another Chinese investment company, GSR Capital, becomes a partner of Nevs.



– We have since a long time back removed Zhigan from the equation and have now received soothing information from GSR. They have made deposits a number of times during the spring and summer. We have good relations and it is a part of the plans to make GSR a major partner of Nevs, says Fredrik Fryklund, Communications Manager at Nevs.



Another concern about Nevs has been a discontinued affair between Nissan and GSR, who would take over Nissan's battery manufacturing and planned a factory in Trollhättan. However, the fact that the two companies do not agree on the terms of the acquisition should not affect the plans that the CSF enters into Nevs, writes TT.