Akasol lithium-ion battery systems Mercedes-Benz’ eCitaro
In autumn 2018, serial production of Akasol's battery system for Daimler Buses will begin in Langen (Hesse, Germany). Meanwhile, Akasol is starting to develop second-generation lithium-ion battery systems in close cooperation with Daimler Buses.
Instead of currently 25 kilowatt hours storage capacity per battery pack, the second generation will be able to store 33 kilowatt hours per battery pack, Akasol writes in a press release. This means an increase of 35 percent from 243 to 330 kilowatt hours per vehicle while maintaining the same constructed space, weight and upwards compatibility. According to Daimler Buses this technology leap, in conjunction with other factors, contributes to an increase of the vehicle’s range to approximately 200 kilometres (SORT2 cycles, medium traffic) and up to 250 kilometres when operating under ideal circumstances.
“In addition to improved battery cells many other small optimisations, for instance in the battery management system and the mechanical architecture, contribute to the improvements of the second-generation systems”, explains AKASOL’s CEO Sven Schulz. “Since the beginning of our partnership in 2015 we have developed great mutual trust, which we see as a wonderful acknowledgement of our products and company. Having been tasked with the second generation even before starting serial production on the first type, is a good sign.”
