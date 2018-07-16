© GomSpace (illustration purpose only)

Astrocast signs contract with GomSpace Sweden

GomSpace Sweden has received an order from Astrocast to deliver a propulsion system for each of the 10 nanosatellites composing the first orbital plane of the new Astrocast constellation.

The value of this order is 450.000 EUR and delivery of the propulsion systems will be in Q4/2018 and Q1/2019. This contract is a follow-on order after delivery of propulsion systems for the two precursor satellites that will be launched autumn 2018. The system "will allow Astrocast to ensure a more rapid deployment of each satellite in its intended position as well as collision avoidance manoeuvres", Gomspace writes in a press release.



The propulsion system for Astrocast is based on GomSpace Swedens cold gas propulsion technology with flight heritage from both 3U and 6U cubesats. The latest launch of a satellite with this propulsion system was February 2, 2018. In this mission, the GOMX-4B satellite together with its twin, GOMX-4A, have already demonstrated the kind of orbit control that Astrocast is planning.