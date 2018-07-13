© graphics plc

Graphic continues to prosper at 50

Graphic was formed in June 1968 by Rex Rozario OBE. Rex worked with Dr Paul Eisler, the inventor of the Printed Circuit Board, at Technograph-Telegraph in the 1950’s. and moved the factory to Crediton in 1972; operating from a number of buildings on the Lords Meadow Industrial Estate.

In 1993 Graphic moved into a 50'000 sq ft. purpose built facility, with a 10,000 sq ft. extension added to the factory in 2001. A further 18,000 sq ft. were added to the Crediton facility in 2017, increasing manufacturing capacity by 20% to meet increased demand.



In 2007 Graphic set up a new manufacturing venture with Somacis in China (Dongguan Somacis Graphic PCB Company), a venture that continues to achieved "exceptional growth", a press release states. In 2016 Graphic Plc was acquired by the Fine PCB Group and continues, under the leadership of its original directors, on its envisioned growth path.



Commenting on this milestone, David Pike, CEO commented, “We are driven by an entrepreneurial spirit within a great team of employees, which has enabled us to constantly push new boundaries and enter new markets to better support our customers. We want to sincerely thank our customers, suppliers and staff for the trust they have placed in Graphic Plc over the last 50 years of business.”