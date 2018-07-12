© Christoph Petras Electronics Production | July 12, 2018
CATL builds European EV battery factory in Germany
Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd. (CATL) is opening a European factory in Thuringia, Germany, as the region’s auto industry gears up to mass-produce electric vehicles (EVs).
A project agreement between CATL and the Free State of Thuringia has been signed as part of the German-Chinese intergovernmental consultations in the Federal Chancellery in Berlin.
The highly automated new battery facility will be scaled to produce 14GWh capacity and create about 600 new jobs, a press release from the Thüringer Ministerium für Wirtschaft, Wissenschaft und Digitale Gesellschaft. The facility is planned to occupy a 70ha space in the “Erfurter Kreuz” industrial area.
For Thuringia’s Minister of Economic Affairs, Wolfgang Tiefensee, the investment is an “new milestone for industrial policy setting with a tremendous long-term effect” –
for CATL itself, for the European automotive industry, but also for the business location of Thuringia. “The first European production site for battery cells ever, will be in Thuringia”, Tiefensee said. “The most important investment decision of the last ten years will catapult our state into the major league of battery manufacturing and research for years to come.”
The state government expects to attract additional companies from the battery technology sector and materials supply industry, positioning it as leading in innovative EV technologies. “After intensive negotiations over more than one year in China and in Germany we succeeded in persuading CATL of Thuringia”, Tiefensee continued. "We are pleased that a world market leader like CATL is relying on Thuringia to drive forward its growth and the development of its battery technology."
“Building a smart battery plant in Germany is our first step of European investment plan, and this would be beneficial for the cooperation between European OEMs and CATL.” said Dr. Robin Zeng, Chairman of CATL. “By bring the most advance lithium-ion battery technology to Germany and developing the local deliver ability, CATL is getting closer the customers, with which CATL is able to offer even better product solutions and faster response to our customers.”
“We believe that battery technology is a key pillar for the future of e-mobility,” adds Robert Galyen, CATL CTO. “We are excited to bring our best-in-class automotive battery products and solutions to the European market.”
Image: Dr. Robin Zeng, Chairman of CATL and Thuringia’s Minister of Economic Affairs, Wolfgang Tiefensee
