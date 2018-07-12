© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Lab Circuits invests in Posalux equipment

Lab Circuits has added new machining equipment from Posalux to its production: the Ultra Speed Trio.

Barcelona (Spain) based PCB manufacturer Lab Circuits has increased the capacity of its Machining Department with the addition of a new 3-head milling equipment from the Swiss manufacturer Posalux, a short news update from the manufacturer states.



"The incorporation of the new Ultra Speed Trio allows us to adapt to the technological requirements regarding advanced PCB machining. A secondary measuring system in the Z axis, for greater precision in milling with controlled depth, is necessary for the production of RigiFlex in high volumes, as well as for PCBs that require very narrow openings, cavities and/or recesses in the Z axis. Using this system, the milling depth is constantly referenced to the surface of the PCB", the release continues.