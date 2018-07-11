© GomSpace (illustration purpose only)

GomSpace signs contract with ESA

GomSpace A/S has signed a EUR 400'000 contract with ESA for the first phase of the RACE project.

Gomspace is to deliver two 6-unit CubeSats for an IOD mission to demonstrate the capability of nano-satellite systems to perform close proximity operations such as rendezvous and docking, and close fly around manoeuvres.



The Rendezvous Autonomous CubeSats Experiment (RACE) Mission has been conceived by ESA to contribute to system concepts such as autonomous on-orbit assembly of large structures (e.g. optical telescopes, RF antennas) from building blocks, and damage inspection/upgrade of cooperative targets (e.g. larger spacecraft).



GomSpace brings a consortium consisting of GMV Poland/Romania together with Almatech and Micos from Switzerland, encompassing all the needed expertise for delivering the spacecrafts including the guidance, navigation & control algorithms, docking mechanisms and relative navigation sensors for the mission. The first phase of the RACE project will be finalised in Q4/2019, the company writes in a press release.