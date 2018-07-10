© Samsung Electronics

Samsung inaugurates Mobile factory in India

Samsung Electronics has inaugurated a new mobile phone manufacturing facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India.

With this new facility will double the current capacity for mobile phones manufacturing at the location from 68 million units a year to 120 million units a year, in a phase-wise expansion that will be completed by 2020.



“Our Noida factory, the world’s largest mobile factory, is a symbol of Samsung’s strong commitment to India, and a shining example of the success of the Government’s ‘Make in India’ programme. Samsung is a long-term partner of India. We ‘Make in India’, ‘Make for India’ and now, we will ‘Make for the World’. We are aligned with Government policies and will continue to seek their support to achieve our dream of making India a global export hub for mobile phones,” Mr. HC Hong, Chief Executive Officer, Samsung India, said.