© Samsung Electronics Electronics Production | July 10, 2018
Samsung inaugurates Mobile factory in India
Samsung Electronics has inaugurated a new mobile phone manufacturing facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India.
With this new facility will double the current capacity for mobile phones manufacturing at the location from 68 million units a year to 120 million units a year, in a phase-wise expansion that will be completed by 2020.
“Our Noida factory, the world’s largest mobile factory, is a symbol of Samsung’s strong commitment to India, and a shining example of the success of the Government’s ‘Make in India’ programme. Samsung is a long-term partner of India. We ‘Make in India’, ‘Make for India’ and now, we will ‘Make for the World’. We are aligned with Government policies and will continue to seek their support to achieve our dream of making India a global export hub for mobile phones,” Mr. HC Hong, Chief Executive Officer, Samsung India, said.
“Our Noida factory, the world’s largest mobile factory, is a symbol of Samsung’s strong commitment to India, and a shining example of the success of the Government’s ‘Make in India’ programme. Samsung is a long-term partner of India. We ‘Make in India’, ‘Make for India’ and now, we will ‘Make for the World’. We are aligned with Government policies and will continue to seek their support to achieve our dream of making India a global export hub for mobile phones,” Mr. HC Hong, Chief Executive Officer, Samsung India, said.
Additional capacity for Ateelflash in Tijuana Asteelflash USA plans to expand its Mexico presence by investing in new SMT lines for its Mexico...
China’s semi capex forecast larger than Europe and Japan combined in 2018 IC Insights forecasts that China-headquartered companies will spend USD 11.0 billion in semiconductor industry capex in 2018, which would represent 10.6 percent of the expected worldwide outlays of USD 103.5 billion.
New Sales Director for UK at Ventec International Group Ventec International Group Co. has appointed Peter Coakley as Sales Director UK. Effective July...
Samsung inaugurates Mobile factory in India Samsung Electronics has inaugurated a new mobile phone manufacturing facility in Noida...
Viscom is testing the collaborative robot Sawyer The cobot can interact with the company's manual inspection systems completely...
New Schaffner headquarters in Luterbach, Switzerland Schaffner, specialist for electromagnetic compatibility and power quality, has laid the foundation stone for the new headquarters of the globally operating Schaffner Group.
Power battery prices decrease as global e-car market expands The global electric vehicle market continues to expand while the oil prices increase...
Zenuity expands – recruits 100 employees in 2018 Since its start, Volvo and Autoliv's company Zenuity has doubled its staff, now...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosSuppression for every Frequency Range – innovative Common Mode Chokes from Würth Elektronik eiSos The WE-CMB family has offspring: WE-CMBNC with nanocrystalline core material excels with its broadband attenuation characteristics and higher operating temperatures.
BMK increase flexibility and speed with new SMT line With markets being more dynamic, a fast and agile supply chain with low production lead times becomes more and more important. That's why German EMS-provider BMK has invested in a new high performance SMT line.
Sample Fetch Rover to retrieve cached samples on Mars Airbus has won two studies from the European Space Agency (ESA) to design a...
Advantech appoints a new Channel Manager for Iberia Advantech has appointed Alberto Prada Morales as Channel Manager for Iberia. This...
NETA SMT active as new Viscom AG partner in the Czech Republic and... Viscom AG is now represented by a sales partner in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The...
Consolidated Precision Products acquires Selmet Consolidated Precision Products Corp. (CPP), manufacturer of components and sub-assemblies...
AST&Science gets investment for satellite technology The global marketing company Cisneros has made an equity investment in AST&Science...
The Healthcare supply chain needs a technology revolution Think about the number of items you use in your daily life that are more than 20 years...
Panel shipments show improvements in June Global TV panel shipments reached 23.52 million in May, a 9.1% growth over the previous...
Doosan invests in Hungarian copper foil production The South Korean company is to build a new plant in Tatabánya Industrial Park in Hungary...
Symphony opens new robotic operations centre in Krakow Symphony Ventures, the global services firm specialising in Robotic Process Automation...
Praxair sells European assets to Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation Praxair, Inc. is an industrial gas company who has signed an agreement to sell the majority...
LPKF increases revenue and order intake in 1H/2018 According to preliminary figures, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG generated revenue of EUR...
Multi million offshore cable project to Norwegian NKT NKT has been awarded a contract by Ørsted of over EUR 145 million to supply more than...
Global memory market likely to reshuffle with UMC win United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) filed a lawsuit against Micron Technology...
AeroVironment and Nasa build first drone to fly on Mars Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and AeroVironment is collaborating to build the first...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments