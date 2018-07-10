© Schaffner

New Schaffner headquarters in Luterbach, Switzerland

Schaffner, specialist for electromagnetic compatibility and power quality, has laid the foundation stone for the new headquarters of the globally operating Schaffner Group.

The stone was laid at a brief ceremony on Tuesday, 3 July 2018, on the Attisholz-Süd site in Luterbach.



The new building, with up to 140 workplaces, is situated in the immediate vicinity of the current Schaffner headquarters in the southwest of the Attisholz-Süd site. The two-story building "offers space for a test laboratory, the development and the marketing departments and the Executive Committee", writes the company in a press release.



Marc Aeschlimann, CEO of the Schaffner Group, comments that Schaffner has been in Luterbach for over fifty years. The company is "looking forward to being part of the dynamic development of the Attisholz-Süd site", he explained.