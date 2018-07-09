© zenuity

Zenuity expands – recruits 100 employees in 2018

Since its start, Volvo and Autoliv's company Zenuity has doubled its staff, now reaching 600 people. During the year, the company will grow by another 100.

Zenuity will establish a Tech Hub in Silicon Valley to look for the world's top employees, announces the company in a press release. Zenuity develops systems for autonomous cars and expects to employ 100 additional people to the company before the end of the year.



The skills required to work in the company range from development engineers, IT strategists and mathematicians to algorithm experts and artificial intelligence specialists.



Head of the new Tech Hub is Martta Lystila, with a past in high technology innovation at companies like Nokia, VMWare and most recently from a Car Multimedia company.



"Zenuity offers a perfect combination of exciting technology, amazing people and a unique corporate culture," she says.



”Initially, we at the new office will be a small team of up to ten people. In addition to seeking new collaborations and interesting talent, we will focus on so-called technology scouting - to find out what's going on and what’s new and hot”.