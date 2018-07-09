© Viscom

NETA SMT active as new Viscom AG partner in the Czech Republic and Slovakia

Viscom AG is now represented by a sales partner in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The company NETA SMT s.r.o. has taken on exclusive sales and service representation for the entire product line in both countries.

Lars Bartels commented: "The depth of expert knowledge and the potential market network NETA SMT brings were convincing, especially when joined with the business owner's extensive international experience in the branch. Also, NETA SMT's wider product range fits our quality requirements very well." After corresponding training, the new partner in the Czech Republic and Slovakia will also take over application training and technical support from Viscom.



"Based on many years of experience in the branch, NETA SMT was founded in early 2016 with the intent to approach our customers as a reliable specialist. Therefore, we have deliberately limited ourselves to a manageable selection of high-value products," stresses Rostislav Kratochvíl. Since major electronics manufacturing customers in his region increasingly insist on the most up-to-date quality assurance and the concepts of machine networking and Industry 4.0 make stronger inroads here, Kratochvíl sees rising demand for 3D inspection systems as clearly inevitable.

Image caption: From left: Lars Bartels, Sales Europe, Viscom AG; Carsten Salewski, Executive Board – Sales, Marketing and International Business, Viscom AG; Rostislav Kratochvíl, owner and Executive Director, NETA SMT s.r.o., and Grischa Wasmus, Sales Europe, Viscom AG, meet at the SMT Hybrid Packaging to sign the contract.