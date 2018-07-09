© Advantech Electronics Production | July 09, 2018
Advantech appoints a new Channel Manager for Iberia
Advantech has appointed Alberto Prada Morales as Channel Manager for Iberia. This appointment is effective immediately.
Mr Prada Morales joins Advantech from Arrow ECS where he worked for five years. During his tenure, he "helped the US distributor build a EUR 20M business operation in Spain whilst interacting with over 400 channel partners", a press release states. Among other things, Mr. Prada Morales was involved in the implementation of Software Defined Datacenter projects for an array of SMBs and enterprise customers throughout Iberia.
According to Mr David Ramos, Country Manager, Iberia: “Alberto is good observer as to where the electronics industry is heading. He is acutely aware of the vast opportunities resulting from the combination of sensors, wireless capabilities and cloud-based software services. Advantech, which has ambitious target revenues across Europe by 2025, stands to benefit from his market insights and experience. Our business partners will enjoy working closely with Alberto, a trustworthy individual who is never afraid of asking the right questions.”
