The Healthcare supply chain needs a technology revolution

© Jabil Circuit Inc

Think about the number of items you use in your daily life that are more than 20 years old. Most likely, your car, mobile devices and home appliances are all less than 20 years old.

Some of these components, which may cost as little as a few pennies a piece and rarely seemed worth a product redesign to future-proof them are now slowing and even shutting down production lines across industries due to low supply.

A New Healthcare Supply Chain Reality: The Past Can’t Dictate the Future

Connected Health is Transforming the Healthcare Supply Chain

Healthcare manufacturers must drive a cultural change to include speed and technology as major drivers to their product strategies. This process becomes more complex when brands are incredibly committed and connected to patient safety. It creates an opportunity to innovate not only in therapy and devices but in the innovation process. New products must include plans for securing the healthcare supply chain. It’s time for the healthcare supply chain to move from being a technology laggard to a technology leader – or at least be somewhere in the middle.

The Opportunity Cost of Delaying the Healthcare Supply Chain

the component lifecycle analysis and exposure

impact from a perspective of immediacy and revenue loss

how long they can manufacture with available components

how much revenue they will miss based on the probable failures in the product’s supply pipelines

the cost and time to redesign a product and secure the proper regulatory approvals before production can begin again

the capabilities available or required for success

During these discussions, we illustrate to customers that once the company runs out of its secured parts inventory, a manufacturing line that generates $10 million a week will be down for 20 weeks. Or, put another way, a shortage or an outage of a 10-cent part will cost the company $200 million in missed revenue throughout the next year. However, if the company invests $200,000 in a redesign now — a thousandth of the potential revenue loss — the company could continue manufacturing the redesigned product for another 10 years.

Six Tips to Modernizing the Healthcare Supply Chain

Act today. Immediately perform a lifecycle analysis of your products and begin the design process to secure your revenue pipeline. In our healthcare portfolio, there is not one customer unaffected by the current market conditions. Do not choose a new component or set a project timeline without listening to your supply base. The electronics market moves faster and is more dynamic than most others. To ensure success, link your product development teams with supply chain teams. Make market conditions, supplier performance and preference as well as the technology roadmap a regular part of the discussion. Map your technology roadmaps against product lifecycles. These are foundational for success. Stay ahead of the technology curve. Don't be tempted and opt for slightly older, lower cost parts. If, for example, you choose a Wi-Fi component that is five or seven years into its lifecycle, that component will be seven or nine years old by the time your product goes to market. In addition to offering outdated technology in your product, you’ll likely be putting your product at risk since that part may soon become obsolete. Consider modular design. The FDA approval process certainly lengthens the redesign project timeline. To shorten this, opt for a modular design where possible. This may allow you to keep up with technology and only need to change the affected module. It won’t change the form fit or function of the product and will reduce or eliminate the regulatory requirement. Secure your future relevancy within the supply chain. It is no longer enough to have a working product, you must also have an effective and efficient healthcare supply chain. To remain relevant in the future you must continue to make investments that create speed and efficiency for both your customers and your suppliers. This requires continued development of a strong digital backbone. Relevancy is not simply tied to technology or digital infrastructure, it is also strongly tied to managing geographic cost and complexity. The world is a much smaller and more technologically capable place compared to 20 years ago. If you are buying raw printed circuit boards, capacitors or even metal machining that are manufactured in the United States, you are likely utilizing a more expensive opportunity from a supply chain that likely has not kept pace with some of the leading geographies. Follow the simple economic theory of "opportunity cost". Is it more valuable for you to continue to invest in the development of new manufacturing and supply chain solutions to remain relevant and efficient, or is it better for you to invest in developing and expanding your brand?

Author: