Doosan invests in Hungarian copper foil production
The South Korean company is to build a new plant in Tatabánya Industrial Park in Hungary, where 50’000 tons of copper foil per year can be produced, according to the Hungarian news site Portfolio.
Construction of the plant is scheduled to start in December 2018, and is scheduled to be ready for production in the second half of 2019, Portfolio says.
When the plant is up and running it will be able to produce 50’000 tons of copper foil per year, a production capacity that would be enought to produce about 2,2 million electric car batteries, according to Portfolio.
Doosan said it has made the investment based on the expectation that there will be a growing demand for battery copper foil on the continent.
In 2014, Doosan Corporation acquired a 100 percent stake in Circuit Foil Luxembourg, a copper foil producer.
