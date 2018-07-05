© Business Wire

Symphony opens new robotic operations centre in Krakow

Symphony Ventures, the global services firm specialising in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Automation (IA), has announced the launch of their new Robotic Operations Centre in Krakow, Poland.

The Robotic Operations Centre (ROC) is designed to centrally monitor, manage and maintain millions of automated processes on behalf of Symphony’s global client base.



The centre will offer clients capabilities in Automation design, configuration, orchestration and optimization; RPA, Machine Learning, web, workflow and front-end development skills; Support, maintenance, hosting and acceleration of Intelligent Automation programs; Creative space and workshop facilities for hosting ideation and innovation days and Education and training for staff and clients.



David Poole, CEO and Co-Founder of Symphony Ventures, commented that “the new ROC brings together technology, people and methodology, gleaned from hundreds of successful large-scale implementations, to create not only a place to manage automation, but also a space to think about the future of work, learn about the art-of-the-possible and challenge the status quo around what modern business could and should look like.”



Additionally, Poole adds that “as enterprises think beyond pilots and move into more strategic deployments to enable true Digital Operations, they must consider a broad range of tools, capabilities and operating realities that are often cost prohibitive to build in-house. They now must integrate operations and supporting functions necessary to create and manage a holistic new landscape of work.”