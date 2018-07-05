© Business Wire Electronics Production | July 05, 2018
Symphony opens new robotic operations centre in Krakow
Symphony Ventures, the global services firm specialising in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Automation (IA), has announced the launch of their new Robotic Operations Centre in Krakow, Poland.
The Robotic Operations Centre (ROC) is designed to centrally monitor, manage and maintain millions of automated processes on behalf of Symphony’s global client base.
The centre will offer clients capabilities in Automation design, configuration, orchestration and optimization; RPA, Machine Learning, web, workflow and front-end development skills; Support, maintenance, hosting and acceleration of Intelligent Automation programs; Creative space and workshop facilities for hosting ideation and innovation days and Education and training for staff and clients.
David Poole, CEO and Co-Founder of Symphony Ventures, commented that “the new ROC brings together technology, people and methodology, gleaned from hundreds of successful large-scale implementations, to create not only a place to manage automation, but also a space to think about the future of work, learn about the art-of-the-possible and challenge the status quo around what modern business could and should look like.”
Additionally, Poole adds that “as enterprises think beyond pilots and move into more strategic deployments to enable true Digital Operations, they must consider a broad range of tools, capabilities and operating realities that are often cost prohibitive to build in-house. They now must integrate operations and supporting functions necessary to create and manage a holistic new landscape of work.”
The centre will offer clients capabilities in Automation design, configuration, orchestration and optimization; RPA, Machine Learning, web, workflow and front-end development skills; Support, maintenance, hosting and acceleration of Intelligent Automation programs; Creative space and workshop facilities for hosting ideation and innovation days and Education and training for staff and clients.
David Poole, CEO and Co-Founder of Symphony Ventures, commented that “the new ROC brings together technology, people and methodology, gleaned from hundreds of successful large-scale implementations, to create not only a place to manage automation, but also a space to think about the future of work, learn about the art-of-the-possible and challenge the status quo around what modern business could and should look like.”
Additionally, Poole adds that “as enterprises think beyond pilots and move into more strategic deployments to enable true Digital Operations, they must consider a broad range of tools, capabilities and operating realities that are often cost prohibitive to build in-house. They now must integrate operations and supporting functions necessary to create and manage a holistic new landscape of work.”
Panel shipments show improvements in June Global TV panel shipments reached 23.52 million in May, a 9.1% growth over the previous...
Doosan invests in Hungarian copper foil production The South Korean company is to build a new plant in Tatabánya Industrial Park in Hungary...
Symphony opens new robotic operations centre in Krakow Symphony Ventures, the global services firm specialising in Robotic Process Automation...
Praxair sells European assets to Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation Praxair, Inc. is an industrial gas company who has signed an agreement to sell the majority...
LPKF increases revenue and order intake in 1H/2018 According to preliminary figures, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG generated revenue of EUR...
Multi million offshore cable project to Norwegian NKT NKT has been awarded a contract by Ørsted of over EUR 145 million to supply more than...
Global memory market likely to reshuffle with UMC win United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) filed a lawsuit against Micron Technology...
AeroVironment and Nasa build first drone to fly on Mars Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and AeroVironment is collaborating to build the first...
NETA SMT new Viscom AG partner in the Czech Republic and Slovakia Viscom AG is now represented by a sales partner in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The...
Delft university orders Veeco ALD system The Materials for Energy Conversion and Storage Group (MECS) at Delft University of...
Chinese suppliers may start selloff of modules due to the oversupply The Chinese domestic solar market has been shirking after the release of new PV policy. Faced with the oversupply, Chinese module makers will seek ways to export the excessive products, or even sell off the products to...
North American PCB industry growth increases Industry shipments and orders for the North American Printed Circuit Board (PCB industry )in...
1'500 Taiwan manufacturing jobs to go at HTC Smartphone manufacturer HTC said it would cut 1'500 jobs in its manufacturing unit in...
UniCredit provides financing to Samsung SDI in Hungary UniCredit has closed a EUR 300 million financing to Samsung SDI. The manufacturer of...
Voltabox acquires lithium-ion battery systems maker Navitas... Germany-headquartered Voltabox AG decided to purchase all shares in Navitas...
LPKF secures orders from solar industry German equipment manufacturer LPKF has secured further major orders from an...
China accounted for 7 of top 10 leading smartphone suppliers in 2017 IC Insights shows a final 2017 ranking of the top smartphone leaders in terms of unit...
Thales Alenia Space helps monitor land surface temperature Thales Alenia Space in Spain partners with OHB System AG in the Land Surface...
Foxconn breaks ground on USD 10bn Wisconsin investment EMS-giant Foxconn Electronics has held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new LCD panel...
Facebook throws Aquila project in the bin The social media giant launched its project Aquila in 2014, with the purpose to give internet...
China’s semi capex forecast to be five times more than in 2015 Chinese semi firms to spend USD 11.0 billion in capex this year, up from only USD 2.2...
Rehm invests in Germany Rehm Thermal Systems continues to invest in its headquarters in Blaubeuren...
Majority of US and UK workers positive over AI benefits 74 percent of US workers and 67 percent of UK workers see artificial intelligence (AI) as a...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments