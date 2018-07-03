© HTC (illustration purpose only)

1'500 Taiwan manufacturing jobs to go at HTC

Smartphone manufacturer HTC said it would cut 1'500 jobs in its manufacturing unit in Taiwan, roughly a quarter of the 6'450 staff it employed globally as of June 2018.

HTC plans 'to optimise its manufacturing organisations in Taiwan, including a reduction of 1'500 employees in the manufacturing department. This plan will allow more effective and flexible resource management going forward' a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) reads.



The newly announced restructuring plan has been submitted to Department of Labor, Taoyuan City Government and is scheduled to be completed by the end of September 2018.



The measures do not seem to affect the 2'000 HTC designers that were transferred to Google when both companies signed a definitive cooperation agreement back in September 2017.