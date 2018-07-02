© saniphoto dreamstime.com

LPKF secures orders from solar industry

German equipment manufacturer LPKF has secured further major orders from an unnamed customer from the solar industry.

LPKF SolarQuipment GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, has received new orders from a solar industry customer.



It was also announced that follow-up orders would be placed at short notice. The Management Board assumes that the orders will have a total volume of approximately EUR 11 million and will have an impact on sales in 2019. The revenue will be reported in the segment Solar of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, a press release states.



Confidentiality has been agreed with the client about the specific details of the orders.