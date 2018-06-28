© Rehm Thermal Systems Electronics Production | June 28, 2018
Rehm invests in Germany
Rehm Thermal Systems continues to invest in its headquarters in Blaubeuren (Germany): Investment in personnel and systems will go ahead thanks to continually good business performance and positive future prospects.
In the last five years alone, the number of full-time employees has increased from 206 to 302. "With all these new positions, space is becoming scarce. This expansion is absolutely necessary for us to be able to continue delivering our machines and systems to our customers on time", according to the Managing Director, Johannes Rehm.
Rehm’s new administrative and development centre will be a four-storey extension and will provide 1'520m2 of space for both administration as well as a
development centre.
There has also been recent investment in Rehm BlechTec. In addition to growing the team there, the range of machinery has also been extended with - among other things - an investment in a powder-coating system.
"Applicants from the surrounding area of Blaubeurer can find secure and attractive employment and training opportunities in an exciting and dynamic sector", says Human Resources Manager, Joachim Erhard.
