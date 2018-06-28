© Iskraemeco

Iskraemeco opens new production line

To meet rising demand for smart electricity meters, Iskraemeco recently installed a new production line at the company’s headquarters in Kranj.

With the new production line, Iskraemeco will be able to increase its production capacities for the production of smart electricity metres for German customers. The line's capacity is 520 smart metres per shift, a press release states. On an annual basis, Iskraemeco will be able to deliver between 300'000 and 350'000 electricity metres to German customers.



The production line was entirely designed and manufactured in Slovenia.



Iskraemeco recorded at 40 percent growth in revenue in 2017. The new production line will enable the company to further grow its business and expand to new markets, the press release continued.