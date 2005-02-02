NOTE in € 11-16 million agreement

Contractmanufacturer NOTE has signed a two-year agreement concerning tactical radio links. The estimated value of the order is € 11-16 million.

The agreement has been signed with Ericsson Microwave Systems AB, which develops and manufactures radar and information systems for the defence and security industries. Part of Ericsson Microwave Systems’ production has been carried out by NOTE’s security-classified manufacturing unit in Borås. Now, the company has signed a supplier agreement that runs for two years and refers to the manufacture of tactical communications links for military applications.



"We are very pleased and proud about this expression of new and deepened confidence in us," says Anders Andersson, MD for NOTE Borås. "During the past year, we have carried out manufacturing for Ericsson Microwave Systems and we are very glad about the agreement we have now signed."



"We have been working intensely for just over a year on structuring operations in Borås to make them more efficient," says Erik Stenfors, President and CEO of NOTE. "The work that our personnel in Borås have done, along with our investments in new machinery and support from customers are now starting to generate results. We see this new deal with Ericsson Microwave Systems as a sign that we have succeeded."