© Ekkasit Keatsirikul Dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 27, 2018
Neways partners in INTER-IoTand IoF2020 projects
The EMS provider Neways Electronics is partner in two major European projects in the field of Internet of Things (IoT), the so-called INTER-IoT project and the IoF2020 project.
The INTER-IoT project is concentrating on the interoperability among different IoT-platforms. Neways Electronics participated within this EU project to develop, implement and test in practice an open source framework with associated methodology and tools to enable the interoperability of heterogeneous IoT platforms. The EMS service provider contributed across the full breadth of the project, with a focus on the implementation and integration. Pilots have been rolled out to optimise the logistic, safety and lighting infrastructure within the port of Valencia.
The IoF2020 project explores the potential of IoT-technologies for the European food and farming industry. Neways Electronics connected smart weeding machines to the internet in order that organic farmers get detailed information on weed pressure per individual plant to optimise their weeding cycle.
The IoF2020 project explores the potential of IoT-technologies for the European food and farming industry. Neways Electronics connected smart weeding machines to the internet in order that organic farmers get detailed information on weed pressure per individual plant to optimise their weeding cycle.
New Quadra 5 x-ray inspection unit at OSI Electronics UK EMS-provider OSI Electronics UK, a subsidiary of Californian based OSI Electronics, has installed a...
Neways partners in INTER-IoTand IoF2020 projects The EMS provider Neways Electronics is partner in two major European projects in the...
Bosch invests EUR 1 billion in German chip plant The European chip manufacturer has started building a new factory in Dresden (Germany)...
UK: Underlying number of insolvencies at highest quarterly level since 1Q/14 "Underlying corporate insolvencies rose by 13 percent in 1Q/2018 compared to...
Danish founder of robot business starts new company Bruno Hansen co-founded the danish robot company Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR), and has...
Saab receives order for Sea Giraffe naval radars Saab has signed a contract for delivery of the multi-role naval radar Sea Giraffe AMB and...
Airbus: Severe impact of Brexit No Deal scenario on production Should the UK exit the EU next year without a deal, therefore leaving both the single market...
Nevs invests in electrified roads with acquisitions Both in Shanghai and Sweden, the electric car manufacturer Nevs wants to make intelligent...
Grundig in Bayreuth continues to rely on SMT In order to make their production more efficient and faster, Grundig Business...
3Q/18 contract price hike for server DRAM limited due to improved supply The shortfall in the supply of server DRAM may ease in the second half, as evidenced by the increasing average shipment fulfilment rate in the past several quarters, according to DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce.
Furuya Metal invests in Tsuchiura plant Furuya Metal Co., Ltd. will invest in enhancing the ruthenium (Ru) refining capability of its...
Faraday Future secures funding Faraday Future has confirmed the USD 2 billion of equity funding upon approval of the...
Incap's CEO Vesa Mäkelä to leave Incap Corporation's Board of Directors and the President and CEO Vesa Mäkelä have...
Kraken secures over USD 900,000 in contracts Kraken Robotics' German subsidiary, Kraken Robotik GmbH, has secured over USD...
RUAG Space flies in Copernicus satellite fleet The next eight Sentinel environmental satellites of the European Earth Observation...
New Automationware facility in Italy Automationware has acquired a new manufacturing plant in the industrial area of Maerne di...
Understanding current component shortages - and how to survive them Managing 700,000 parts across 27,000 suppliers at any given time provides us with unique...
Eutron adds new equipment Pradalung-based Eutron has completed the renewal of its SMT lines installing 3 new Fuji...
Pro Design partners with Missing Link Electronics Pro Design, supplier of high-end FPGA systems, has teamed up with Missing Link Electronics...
Industrial robot sales increase worldwide by 29 percent Global sales of industrial robots reached the new record of 380,550 units in 2017. That is...
ST Engineering completes JV setup in UK Singapore Technologies Engineering's Electronics arm, ST Engineering Electronics...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments