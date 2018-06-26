© Saab Electronics Production | June 26, 2018
Saab receives order for Sea Giraffe naval radars
Saab has signed a contract for delivery of the multi-role naval radar Sea Giraffe AMB and associated equipment.
The Sea Giraffe AMB is a multi-role medium-range 3D surveillance radar system for naval applications. It provides medium range, simultaneous air and surface surveillance and has weapon designation capability.
Saab can’t release any information about the customer who placed the order, but the work for the inital phase of the contract will be carried out during the period of 2018-2019.
The contract also includes options for more than 10 additional Sea Giraffe AMB systems.
“This order is further proof of the Sea Giraffe family’s strong market position. Our radar’s proven reliability in combination with state-of-the-art technology and compact design is unique on the market”, says Anders Carp, head of Saab’s business area Surveillance, in a press release.
Saab can’t release any information about the customer who placed the order, but the work for the inital phase of the contract will be carried out during the period of 2018-2019.
The contract also includes options for more than 10 additional Sea Giraffe AMB systems.
“This order is further proof of the Sea Giraffe family’s strong market position. Our radar’s proven reliability in combination with state-of-the-art technology and compact design is unique on the market”, says Anders Carp, head of Saab’s business area Surveillance, in a press release.
Saab receives order for Sea Giraffe naval radars Saab has signed a contract for delivery of the multi-role naval radar Sea Giraffe AMB and...
Airbus: Severe impact of Brexit No Deal scenario on production Should the UK exit the EU next year without a deal, therefore leaving both the single market...
Nevs invests in electrified roads with acquisitions Both in Shanghai and Sweden, the electric car manufacturer Nevs wants to make intelligent...
Grundig in Bayreuth continues to rely on SMT In order to make their production more efficient and faster, Grundig Business...
3Q/18 contract price hike for server DRAM limited due to improved supply The shortfall in the supply of server DRAM may ease in the second half, as evidenced by the increasing average shipment fulfilment rate in the past several quarters, according to DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce.
Furuya Metal invests in Tsuchiura plant Furuya Metal Co., Ltd. will invest in enhancing the ruthenium (Ru) refining capability of its...
Faraday Future secures funding Faraday Future has confirmed the USD 2 billion of equity funding upon approval of the...
Incap's CEO Vesa Mäkelä to leave Incap Corporation's Board of Directors and the President and CEO Vesa Mäkelä have...
Kraken secures over USD 900,000 in contracts Kraken Robotics' German subsidiary, Kraken Robotik GmbH, has secured over USD...
RUAG Space flies in Copernicus satellite fleet The next eight Sentinel environmental satellites of the European Earth Observation...
New Automationware facility in Italy Automationware has acquired a new manufacturing plant in the industrial area of Maerne di...
Understanding current component shortages - and how to survive them Managing 700,000 parts across 27,000 suppliers at any given time provides us with unique...
Eutron adds new equipment Pradalung-based Eutron has completed the renewal of its SMT lines installing 3 new Fuji...
Pro Design partners with Missing Link Electronics Pro Design, supplier of high-end FPGA systems, has teamed up with Missing Link Electronics...
Industrial robot sales increase worldwide by 29 percent Global sales of industrial robots reached the new record of 380,550 units in 2017. That is...
ST Engineering completes JV setup in UK Singapore Technologies Engineering's Electronics arm, ST Engineering Electronics...
OHB Sweden and OHB Italia awarded Copernicus studies The Swedish and Italian subsidiaries of the space and technology group OHB SE, have...
Swedish medtech company places production at Innokas Swedish health tech innovator Coala Life AB has selected Innokas Medical to manufacture...
Mattias Lindhe new CEO for Swedish Orbit One As of the first of July, Swedish EMS provider Orbit One will have a new CEO. Mattias Lindhe will be taking over the show as both CEO and COO of manufacturer.
North American semi equipment industry posts May 2018 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.70...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments