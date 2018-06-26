© SMT Maschinen- und Vertriebs GmbH & Co. KG Electronics Production | June 26, 2018
Grundig in Bayreuth continues to rely on SMT
In order to make their production more efficient and faster, Grundig Business Systems (GBS) has rebuilt two SMT lines at their Bayreuth manufacturing location.
The EMS-provider invested around EUR 1 million in new machinery. A new Quattro Peak L Plus system from SMT Thermal Discoveries made the cut.
Especially in the field of electronic manufacturing service, the profile changeover times of an oven are critical and the production service team at GBS had compared different ovens under technical and cost aspects in advance. "We already use an SMT oven in our production. Thanks to the identical configuration of both lines, we can optimally use synergy effects, for example by using the same soldering profiles", says Wolfgang Fraunholz, team leader of SMT production, in a press release.
A second aspect were shorter profile changeover times. As an EMS provider, a wide variety of customer projects must be processed as quickly as possible one after the other. The forced cooling of the oven helps. "This saves a lot of time when changing over from a soldering to an adhesive profile", says Fraunholz. At the same time, the line is running and the operators are impressed: "Working on the SMT is twice as much fun.The new system is reliable, does the job without any errors, and it is much faster than its predecessor."
"Through the modernisation of its SMT production lines, Grundig has sustainably strengthened its traditional location. The Quattro Peak L Plus system with forced cooling meets all requirements regarding process stability and flexibility“, says Daniel Hamann, Sales Manager South-East Germany at SMT Thermal Discoveries. "We wish Grundig all the best for the future and we are very pleased with the continued confidence in us and the successful cooperation."
Especially in the field of electronic manufacturing service, the profile changeover times of an oven are critical and the production service team at GBS had compared different ovens under technical and cost aspects in advance. "We already use an SMT oven in our production. Thanks to the identical configuration of both lines, we can optimally use synergy effects, for example by using the same soldering profiles", says Wolfgang Fraunholz, team leader of SMT production, in a press release.
A second aspect were shorter profile changeover times. As an EMS provider, a wide variety of customer projects must be processed as quickly as possible one after the other. The forced cooling of the oven helps. "This saves a lot of time when changing over from a soldering to an adhesive profile", says Fraunholz. At the same time, the line is running and the operators are impressed: "Working on the SMT is twice as much fun.The new system is reliable, does the job without any errors, and it is much faster than its predecessor."
"Through the modernisation of its SMT production lines, Grundig has sustainably strengthened its traditional location. The Quattro Peak L Plus system with forced cooling meets all requirements regarding process stability and flexibility“, says Daniel Hamann, Sales Manager South-East Germany at SMT Thermal Discoveries. "We wish Grundig all the best for the future and we are very pleased with the continued confidence in us and the successful cooperation."
Saab receives order for Sea Giraffe naval radars Saab has signed a contract for delivery of the multi-role naval radar Sea Giraffe AMB and...
Airbus: Severe impact of Brexit No Deal scenario on production Should the UK exit the EU next year without a deal, therefore leaving both the single market...
Nevs invests in electrified roads with acquisitions Both in Shanghai and Sweden, the electric car manufacturer Nevs wants to make intelligent...
Grundig in Bayreuth continues to rely on SMT In order to make their production more efficient and faster, Grundig Business...
3Q/18 contract price hike for server DRAM limited due to improved supply The shortfall in the supply of server DRAM may ease in the second half, as evidenced by the increasing average shipment fulfilment rate in the past several quarters, according to DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce.
Furuya Metal invests in Tsuchiura plant Furuya Metal Co., Ltd. will invest in enhancing the ruthenium (Ru) refining capability of its...
Faraday Future secures funding Faraday Future has confirmed the USD 2 billion of equity funding upon approval of the...
Incap's CEO Vesa Mäkelä to leave Incap Corporation's Board of Directors and the President and CEO Vesa Mäkelä have...
Kraken secures over USD 900,000 in contracts Kraken Robotics' German subsidiary, Kraken Robotik GmbH, has secured over USD...
RUAG Space flies in Copernicus satellite fleet The next eight Sentinel environmental satellites of the European Earth Observation...
New Automationware facility in Italy Automationware has acquired a new manufacturing plant in the industrial area of Maerne di...
Understanding current component shortages - and how to survive them Managing 700,000 parts across 27,000 suppliers at any given time provides us with unique...
Eutron adds new equipment Pradalung-based Eutron has completed the renewal of its SMT lines installing 3 new Fuji...
Pro Design partners with Missing Link Electronics Pro Design, supplier of high-end FPGA systems, has teamed up with Missing Link Electronics...
Industrial robot sales increase worldwide by 29 percent Global sales of industrial robots reached the new record of 380,550 units in 2017. That is...
ST Engineering completes JV setup in UK Singapore Technologies Engineering's Electronics arm, ST Engineering Electronics...
OHB Sweden and OHB Italia awarded Copernicus studies The Swedish and Italian subsidiaries of the space and technology group OHB SE, have...
Swedish medtech company places production at Innokas Swedish health tech innovator Coala Life AB has selected Innokas Medical to manufacture...
Mattias Lindhe new CEO for Swedish Orbit One As of the first of July, Swedish EMS provider Orbit One will have a new CEO. Mattias Lindhe will be taking over the show as both CEO and COO of manufacturer.
North American semi equipment industry posts May 2018 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.70...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments