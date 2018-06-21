© OHB System AG Electronics Production | June 21, 2018
OHB Sweden and OHB Italia awarded Copernicus studies
The Swedish and Italian subsidiaries of the space and technology group OHB SE, have been awarded contract two studies on the candidate expansion missions of “Copernicus” by the European Space Agency ESA.
This brings in addition with three more studies for OHB Systems AG the total order volume for the OHB Group from “Copernicus” to EUR 24 million, a press release reads.
OHB Sweden was selected as prime contractor for the "PIST" (Polar Ice and Snow Topography) mission study with a contract volume of EUR 5 million. The purpose of the PIST mission is to complement sea level altimeter missions by doing measurements of polar ice cap, sea ice variation and snow levels for climate change monitoring.
In addition, OHB subsidiary OHB Italia was selected by ESA as subcontractor for a study on the CIMR (Copernicus Imaging Microwave Radiometer) mission. The contract is worth EUR 2 million. OHB Italia will be responsible of the Passive Microwave Imager payload, based on the strong heritage as prime contractor of the Metop-SG Microwave Imager instrument. Among other things, the concentration of ice at sea can be observed.
Three further studies on the possible expansion missions of "Copernicus" were awarded by ESA to OHB System AG as prime contractor. These European-wide studies have a value of 17 million euros. The total volume of the European Commission's envisaged budget for the Copernicus mission amounts to EUR 5.9 billion.
OHB Sweden was selected as prime contractor for the "PIST" (Polar Ice and Snow Topography) mission study with a contract volume of EUR 5 million. The purpose of the PIST mission is to complement sea level altimeter missions by doing measurements of polar ice cap, sea ice variation and snow levels for climate change monitoring.
In addition, OHB subsidiary OHB Italia was selected by ESA as subcontractor for a study on the CIMR (Copernicus Imaging Microwave Radiometer) mission. The contract is worth EUR 2 million. OHB Italia will be responsible of the Passive Microwave Imager payload, based on the strong heritage as prime contractor of the Metop-SG Microwave Imager instrument. Among other things, the concentration of ice at sea can be observed.
Three further studies on the possible expansion missions of "Copernicus" were awarded by ESA to OHB System AG as prime contractor. These European-wide studies have a value of 17 million euros. The total volume of the European Commission's envisaged budget for the Copernicus mission amounts to EUR 5.9 billion.
OHB Sweden and OHB Italia awarded Copernicus studies The Swedish and Italian subsidiaries of the space and technology group OHB SE, have...
Swedish medtech company places production at Innokas Swedish health tech innovator Coala Life AB has selected Innokas Medical to manufacture...
Mattias Lindhe new CEO for Swedish Orbit One As of the first of July, Swedish EMS provider Orbit One will have a new CEO. Mattias Lindhe will be taking over the show as both CEO and COO of manufacturer.
North American semi equipment industry posts May 2018 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.70...
Spirit Circuits to merge with subsidiaries European PCB manufacturer, SCL PCB Solutions Group, says that it has completed the...
JOT Automation has a new Chinese owner Suzhou Victory Precision Manufacture Co., Ltd., headquartered in Suzhou, China...
Micro LED & Mini LED market expects explosive business opportunities Micro LED displays and Mini LED backlight technology have been the focus of spotlight in this...
Volvo expands production with first US factory - creating 4'000 jobs The car maker is pushing its global expansion with the inauguration of its first US manufacturing plant, in Charleston, South Carolina. With this venture, Volvo is now truly a global car manufacturer with plants in all three major...
Porsche invests in Rimac and its Greyp Bikes’ subsidiary The partnership aims to support Rimac’s and Greyp’s technologies and their position as niche EV technology suppliers and electric vehicle manufacturers.
Sanmina's Costa Mesa technology centre - AS9100D certified EMS provider Sanmina says that it its technology center in Costa Mesa, California, has earned...
Acquisition of Toshiba PC business helps diversify business for Foxconn... Sharp acquiring Toshiba’s personal computer business, bringing new dynamics to the...
Approvals reached in Elbit's acquisition of IMI Systems The agreements reached between Elbit Systems and the Israeli Government for the...
Union warns Rolls-Royce against cutting ‘too deep and too fast’ The UK’s largest union, Unite, warned Rolls-Royce against cutting ‘too deep and too fast’...
Ventec with a $300k investment plan for its German Service Center Ventec International Group announces a USD 300’000 investment for its Central...
DMO of the Netherlands contract awarded to Safran Defense Material Organization (DMO) of the Netherlands has selected Safran Vectronix AG...
Solid revenue growth across all IoT end-use systems The USD 93.9 billion top-line projection for total IoT systems sales in 2018 remains...
Saab receives order for additional functionality for GlobalEye Saab has received an order from the United Arab Emirates for additional functionality for the...
GomSpace and Aerial & Maritime sign MoU GomSpace A/S, a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB, and Aerial & Maritime Ltd. (A&M)...
Kromberg & Schubert opens plant in Serbia The German cable and cable harness manufacturer Kromberg & Schubert...
PCB business continues to grow Sales figures reported by PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region (Germany-Austria-Switzerland) continue to grow on a long-term trend.
CybAero files for bankruptcy Following a careful analysis, the board of CybAero AB, has found that it not possible to continue...
Cicor wins Industrial order Cicor has been awarded a major new order with a European supplier in the field of industrial...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments