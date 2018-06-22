© Eutron Electronics Production | June 22, 2018
Eutron adds new equipment
Pradalung-based Eutron has completed the renewal of its SMT lines installing 3 new Fuji AIMEX III.
With this investment, the Italian EMS-provider, aims to offer "mounting technology - 3D Solder Paste Inspection, high-end pick& place machines and in-line 3D AOI - in a production environment fully compliant with Industry 4.0 approach", a small press update on the company's website state.
Understanding current component shortages - and how to survive them Managing 700,000 parts across 27,000 suppliers at any given time provides us with unique...
Eutron adds new equipment Pradalung-based Eutron has completed the renewal of its SMT lines installing 3 new Fuji...
Pro Design partners with Missing Link Electronics Pro Design, supplier of high-end FPGA systems, has teamed up with Missing Link Electronics...
Industrial robot sales increase worldwide by 29 percent Global sales of industrial robots reached the new record of 380,550 units in 2017. That is...
ST Engineering completes JV setup in UK Singapore Technologies Engineering's Electronics arm, ST Engineering Electronics...
OHB Sweden and OHB Italia awarded Copernicus studies The Swedish and Italian subsidiaries of the space and technology group OHB SE, have...
Swedish medtech company places production at Innokas Swedish health tech innovator Coala Life AB has selected Innokas Medical to manufacture...
Mattias Lindhe new CEO for Swedish Orbit One As of the first of July, Swedish EMS provider Orbit One will have a new CEO. Mattias Lindhe will be taking over the show as both CEO and COO of manufacturer.
North American semi equipment industry posts May 2018 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.70...
Spirit Circuits to merge with subsidiaries European PCB manufacturer, SCL PCB Solutions Group, says that it has completed the...
JOT Automation has a new Chinese owner Suzhou Victory Precision Manufacture Co., Ltd., headquartered in Suzhou, China...
Micro LED & Mini LED market expects explosive business opportunities Micro LED displays and Mini LED backlight technology have been the focus of spotlight in this...
Volvo expands production with first US factory - creating 4'000 jobs The car maker is pushing its global expansion with the inauguration of its first US manufacturing plant, in Charleston, South Carolina. With this venture, Volvo is now truly a global car manufacturer with plants in all three major...
Porsche invests in Rimac and its Greyp Bikes’ subsidiary The partnership aims to support Rimac’s and Greyp’s technologies and their position as niche EV technology suppliers and electric vehicle manufacturers.
Sanmina's Costa Mesa technology centre - AS9100D certified EMS provider Sanmina says that it its technology center in Costa Mesa, California, has earned...
Acquisition of Toshiba PC business helps diversify business for Foxconn... Sharp acquiring Toshiba’s personal computer business, bringing new dynamics to the...
Approvals reached in Elbit's acquisition of IMI Systems The agreements reached between Elbit Systems and the Israeli Government for the...
Union warns Rolls-Royce against cutting ‘too deep and too fast’ The UK’s largest union, Unite, warned Rolls-Royce against cutting ‘too deep and too fast’...
Ventec with a $300k investment plan for its German Service Center Ventec International Group announces a USD 300’000 investment for its Central...
DMO of the Netherlands contract awarded to Safran Defense Material Organization (DMO) of the Netherlands has selected Safran Vectronix AG...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments