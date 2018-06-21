© Orbit One

Mattias Lindhe new CEO for Swedish Orbit One

As of the first of July, Swedish EMS provider Orbit One will have a new CEO. Mattias Lindhe will be taking over the show as both CEO and COO of manufacturer.

Acting as CEO, Mattias will be replacing Mats Johansson who will be focusing on the company’s longterm development as Group President. Mattias has been working in the Orbit One group alongside Mats Johansson since 2016.



Some of you might remember that Orbit One acquired Flex’s (then Flextronics) facility in Ronneby back in late 2015. And it didn’t take long before the Swedish company recruited the former vice president of Flextronics SBS.



“This is a natural step forward and something that we have been planning ever since I started at Orbit One,” says Mattias Lindhe, Orbit One’s new CEO in a press release.



“Mats will now be able to focus on long-term and strategic issues, business intelligence and strategy development, all of which are incredibly important in an increasingly complex and changing world. I will be focusing on operative responsibility by developing our business and optimising our processes, all with our customers at the forefront,” Lindhe continues.



To Lindhe this is the perfect arrangement. He points to the fact that Mats is a typical entrepreneur and visionary while he himself is more of a intrapreneur that builds and develops the existing company – with customers and the business in focus.



“Working in this exciting market segment that I know so well with such fantastic employees and shipshape production facilities is a dream come true for me. I’m going to love it,” says Mattias Lindhe