Eltek announce large flex rigid order

Israeli manufacturer of advanced circuitry solutions, Eltek Ltd., today announced that a major U.S. industrial manufacturer has placed an initial order for flex - rigid PCBs that will be used in the production of advanced industrial equipment.

This order valued at $320,000 is anticipated to be supplied during the third quarter of 2006.

"This new win signifies an important strategic and quantitative achievement in our expanded penetration into the higher margin U.S. flex - rigid PCB market," said Arieh Reichart, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eltek.



"As we are optimistic that we will receive follow-on quarterly orders with at least similar characteristics, we believe that this new engagement will enable us to ramp up our flex - rigid PCBs revenues, further improve our revenue mix and associated operating margins, and increase our overall corporate productivity and visibility," he concluded.

