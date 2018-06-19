© Safran Vectronix AG Electronics Production | June 19, 2018
DMO of the Netherlands contract awarded to Safran
Defense Material Organization (DMO) of the Netherlands has selected Safran Vectronix AG (Switzerland) as part of the THIS (Thermal Handheld Imaging System).
The contract covers the delivery of more than 1'000 units of the next-generation MOSKITO TI lightweight uncooled thermal imaging and targeting systems. Selected as a result of an international competitive procedure, MOSKITO TI will equip various components of the Armed and Special Forces of the Netherlands, a press release by the French defense company states.
MOSKITO TI is a lightweight (1.3 kg), handheld system combining several high performance sensors and modules including an uncooled thermal imager, high grade direct view optics (DVO), Low Light TV (LLTV) channel, a laser rangefinder (LRF), a digital magnetic compass (DMC) and a Global Positioning System (GPS) receiver. The system is serially manufactured in the Safran Vectronix centre in Heerbrugg, Switzerland.
MOSKITO TI is a lightweight (1.3 kg), handheld system combining several high performance sensors and modules including an uncooled thermal imager, high grade direct view optics (DVO), Low Light TV (LLTV) channel, a laser rangefinder (LRF), a digital magnetic compass (DMC) and a Global Positioning System (GPS) receiver. The system is serially manufactured in the Safran Vectronix centre in Heerbrugg, Switzerland.
Acquisition of Toshiba PC business helps diversify business for Foxconn... Sharp acquiring Toshiba’s personal computer business, bringing new dynamics to the...
Approvals reached in Elbit's acquisition of IMI Systems The agreements reached between Elbit Systems and the Israeli Government for the...
Union warns Rolls-Royce against cutting ‘too deep and too fast’ The UK’s largest union, Unite, warned Rolls-Royce against cutting ‘too deep and too fast’...
Ventec with a $300k investment plan for its German Service Center Ventec International Group announces a USD 300’000 investment for its Central...
DMO of the Netherlands contract awarded to Safran Defense Material Organization (DMO) of the Netherlands has selected Safran Vectronix AG...
Solid revenue growth across all IoT end-use systems The USD 93.9 billion top-line projection for total IoT systems sales in 2018 remains...
Saab receives order for additional functionality for GlobalEye Saab has received an order from the United Arab Emirates for additional functionality for the...
GomSpace and Aerial & Maritime sign MoU GomSpace A/S, a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB, and Aerial & Maritime Ltd. (A&M)...
Kromberg & Schubert opens plant in Serbia The German cable and cable harness manufacturer Kromberg & Schubert...
PCB business continues to grow Sales figures reported by PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region (Germany-Austria-Switzerland) continue to grow on a long-term trend.
CybAero files for bankruptcy Following a careful analysis, the board of CybAero AB, has found that it not possible to continue...
Cicor wins Industrial order Cicor has been awarded a major new order with a European supplier in the field of industrial...
Leoni invests millions in new Bulgarian manufacturing plant The German cable manufacturer will invest EUR 32 million in a new production facility in the...
Swedish electric car maker to build second plant in China Electric car manufacturer Nevs is currently constructing its first Chinese manufacturing facility in...
Strong third quarter for Jabil EMS provider Jabil saw its 2018 third quarter net revenues increase to USD 5.4 billion from...
25 years for Flex in Hungary - new investments and hirings EMS provider Flex has a 25 year old history in Hungary, and now its time again to add some...
BEL opens representative office in Vietnam Vietnamese Defence Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, has inaugurated the first...
TCL’s panel manufacturer CSOT starts production of high-gen panel modules TCL-owned Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd (CSOT), a panel supplier...
Volvo Cars Tech Fund invests in automotive sensor company Swedish car maker Volvo says it has completed the first strategic investment via its newly-founded...
The UK becomes largest operator of Saab land-based Giraffe AMB... Saab has delivered the tenth Giraffe Agile Multi Beam (AMB) radar to the United Kingdom’s...
Swedish electric car Uniti surpasses pre-order value of €50 million Electric car startup Uniti says it has reached an expected pre-order value of over EUR 50...
Rolls-Royce confirms restructuring – 4’600 employees to go Rolls-Royce is looking to create a simpler, leaner and more agile organisation. The company is now announcing the next stage in its push to create this new business with a proposed restructuring that aims to deliver improved...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments