DMO of the Netherlands contract awarded to Safran

Defense Material Organization (DMO) of the Netherlands has selected Safran Vectronix AG (Switzerland) as part of the THIS (Thermal Handheld Imaging System).

The contract covers the delivery of more than 1'000 units of the next-generation MOSKITO TI lightweight uncooled thermal imaging and targeting systems. Selected as a result of an international competitive procedure, MOSKITO TI will equip various components of the Armed and Special Forces of the Netherlands, a press release by the French defense company states.



MOSKITO TI is a lightweight (1.3 kg), handheld system combining several high performance sensors and modules including an uncooled thermal imager, high grade direct view optics (DVO), Low Light TV (LLTV) channel, a laser rangefinder (LRF), a digital magnetic compass (DMC) and a Global Positioning System (GPS) receiver. The system is serially manufactured in the Safran Vectronix centre in Heerbrugg, Switzerland.