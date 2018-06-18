© Cicor Group

Cicor wins Industrial order

Cicor has been awarded a major new order with a European supplier in the field of industrial technology. The customer name was not provided.

This follow-up order comprises existing products with increased quantities and is in the upper single-digit million range in Swiss francs, a press release states. In addition, further projects were won with the customer.



The order will be executed at the Cicor Group's production sites in Asia. The majority of the related sales will be booked in 2019.