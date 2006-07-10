Elektrobit profit sink more than 50 pct

Finnish wireless communications equipment maker said in a statement its whole-year operating profit is "expected to be less than half of the operating profit level of 2005".

Elektrobit plans to invest heavily in product development and production partnering capability. The total investment increase during the second half of the year 2006 is approximately 10 million euros. The firm expects the new projects to accumulate turnover starting from the end of next year.

