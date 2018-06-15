© BEL Electronics Production | June 15, 2018
BEL opens representative office in Vietnam
Vietnamese Defence Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, has inaugurated the first representative office of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) in Vietnam.
BEL, an Indian Defence electronics company, is fast expanding its global presence, especially towards South East Asian countries such as the Republic of Union of Myanmar, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Philippines. Spotting a niche market in Vietnam, BEL has now set up its first Representative Office at Vietnam for addressing export business opportunities and to provide unstinted product support and services to users in the region.
The Representative Office will aim to promote BEL’s exports in areas such as Weapon Systems, Radar Systems, Naval Systems, Military Communication Systems, Electronic Warfare Systems, Combat Management System and Coastal Surveillance System, a press release reads
The Representative Office will aim to promote BEL’s exports in areas such as Weapon Systems, Radar Systems, Naval Systems, Military Communication Systems, Electronic Warfare Systems, Combat Management System and Coastal Surveillance System, a press release reads
Swedish electric car maker to build second plant in China Electric car manufacturer Nevs is currently constructing its first Chinese manufacturing facility in...
Strong third quarter for Jabil EMS provider Jabil saw its 2018 third quarter net revenues increase to USD 5.4 billion from...
25 years for Flex in Hungary - new investments and hirings EMS provider Flex has a 25 year old history in Hungary, and now its time again to add some...
BEL opens representative office in Vietnam Vietnamese Defence Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, has inaugurated the first...
TCL’s panel manufacturer CSOT starts production of high-gen panel modules TCL-owned Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd (CSOT), a panel supplier...
Volvo Cars Tech Fund invests in automotive sensor company Swedish car maker Volvo says it has completed the first strategic investment via its newly-founded...
The UK becomes largest operator of Saab land-based Giraffe AMB... Saab has delivered the tenth Giraffe Agile Multi Beam (AMB) radar to the United Kingdom’s...
Swedish electric car Uniti surpasses pre-order value of €50 million Electric car startup Uniti says it has reached an expected pre-order value of over EUR 50...
Rolls-Royce confirms restructuring – 4’600 employees to go Rolls-Royce is looking to create a simpler, leaner and more agile organisation. The company is now announcing the next stage in its push to create this new business with a proposed restructuring that aims to deliver improved...
Aptiv completes acquisition of KUM Aptiv PLC says that it has completed its acquisition of KUM, a provider of connectors...
Kongsberg receives order for deliveries to F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (Kongsberg) says it has received an order from...
JA Solar establishes new subsidiary in South Korea JA Solar Holdings, a manufacturer of solar power products, today announced that...
Multiple lasers could be replaced by a single microcomb Every time we send an e-mail, a tweet, or stream a video, we rely on laser light to transfer...
JR Automation acquires Esys Automation JR Automation, a provider of intelligent automated manufacturing and distribution...
Tesla cuts 9% of workforce - ‘Difficult, but necessary’ says Musk In a bid to reduce costs and to become profitable, the electric car manufacturer is laying off some 9% of its workforce across the company.
AWS Electronics gains AS9100 revision D accreditation EMS provider AWS Electronics Group announces that the company has achieved AS9100...
The positive business trend continues for Cicor The business performance of the Cicor Group so far in 2018 is considerably stronger than...
Hella expands production with new plant in Mexico With a new electronics plant and the expansion of existing lighting plants, Hella is...
Shipments of sensing camera in automotive OE to grow 63% YoY in 2018 According to the latest research by TrendForce, the demand for sensing camera in automotive...
Cable manufacturer strengthens funding with syndicated loan Leoni says that the company has has realigned its corporate funding. The company...
Foxconn investigating labour conditions at Chinese facility EMS-giant Foxconn says that it is investigating labour conditions at a manufacturing plant in China – which makes devices for Amazon – following criticism from China Labor Watch.
Most ReadLoad more news
- Metawave opens development centre in California
- Universal Robots strengthens its partner network in Malaysia
- Byton raises $500 million to speed up development of smart connected vehicles
- Shipments of sensing camera in automotive OE to grow 63% YoY in 2018
- Panasonic sells its entire holding in Gorenje
Comments