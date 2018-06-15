© BEL

BEL opens representative office in Vietnam

Vietnamese Defence Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, has inaugurated the first representative office of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) in Vietnam.

BEL, an Indian Defence electronics company, is fast expanding its global presence, especially towards South East Asian countries such as the Republic of Union of Myanmar, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Philippines. Spotting a niche market in Vietnam, BEL has now set up its first Representative Office at Vietnam for addressing export business opportunities and to provide unstinted product support and services to users in the region.



The Representative Office will aim to promote BEL’s exports in areas such as Weapon Systems, Radar Systems, Naval Systems, Military Communication Systems, Electronic Warfare Systems, Combat Management System and Coastal Surveillance System, a press release reads