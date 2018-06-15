© TCL Corporation General | June 15, 2018
TCL’s panel manufacturer CSOT starts production of high-gen panel modules
TCL-owned Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd (CSOT), a panel supplier, has commenced production of its high generation panel modules.
The High Generation Panel Module Project, which started in May 2017 and covers an area of 519'000 square metres, represents an investment of USD 1.5 billion (RMB 9.6 billion) and is part of the TCL Group’s Module-Set Integrated Smart Manufacturing Industrial Park Project in Huizhou, China. Phase one of the construction is expected to be completed in 2019 with a design capability of 40 million modules per year, and phase two is expected to be completed in 2021, with a design capacity of 60 million modules per year, a press release reads.
“Our significant investment in CSOT is part of TCL’s business strategy to achieve success in the global TV industry, by fully-integrating the TV manufacturing process,” said Tomson Li, Chairman and CEO of TCL Corporation. “All our efforts will benefit our customers who will enjoy higher-quality TV products.”
In May 2018, CSOT announced its latest joint investment of USD 6.55 billion (RMB 42.68 billion) in the second, 11th generation (G11) panel production line in Shenzhen, China, known as t7, revealing TCL’s vision for 8K products and the high value-added market.
The joint investment in t7 was agreed between TCL Corporation, CSOT and the Shenzhen Major Industrial Development Fund. It will have the design capacity to manufacture 90'000 sheets of substrate glass per month, and will be primarily dedicated to 65-inch, 70-inch and 75-inch 8K high-definition displays, as TCL sees the demand for large high-definition TV products continue to grow.
There was also further progress in CSOT’s first G11 panel production line, known as t6, with the company moving the main production equipment into place to prepare for the start of production.
With an investment of USD 7.25 billion (RMB 46.5 billion), construction of t6 started in November 2016, and CSOT announced the roof sealing of the main building in November 2017. It is expected to commence mass production in March 2019, with a design capacity of 90'000 sheets of substrate glass per month, which will greatly improve TCL’s production of big screens, such as the 65-inch and 75-inch LCD screens.
