Kongsberg receives order for deliveries to F-35 Joint Strike Fighter

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (Kongsberg) says it has received an order from Lockheed Martin valued at NOK 525 million (EUR 55.68 million) for deliveries of more than 150 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft.

The order consists of deliveries of aircraft structural parts in the form of Rudders and Vertical Leading Edges for the LRIP 11 production Lot and represents a continuation of previous orders for F-35, where Kongsberg has delivered parts since the LRIP 3 production Lot.



“This order demonstrates Kongsberg’s continued competitiveness of high end manufacturing for the F-35 program. We are also pleased to see how the program ramps up and the associated increased yearly production quantities”, said Terje Bråthen, Executive Vice President, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.