© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

JR Automation acquires Esys Automation

JR Automation, a provider of intelligent automated manufacturing and distribution technology solutions headquartered in Holland, Michigan, has acquired Esys Automation.

Based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, Esys Automation is a full-service automation solutions provider with systems, controls and software engineering expertise. This is the fourth strategic acquisition for JR Automation in six months and further advances the company's global growth initiatives, a press release reads.



"We look forward to leveraging the Esys teams' capabilities and expertise to further build out our leading-edge global automation solutions platform, with a growing focus on providing 'Industry 4.0' solutions to our customers," JR Automation Chairman and CEO Mike DuBose says. "Esys' capabilities, dedication, sense of urgency, and focus on quality for their worldwide customer base is well-aligned with the culture and strategy at JR Automation, so we anticipate a smooth transition forward. Together, our complementary strengths will create more opportunities for exceptional customer solutions and a well-developed team of innovative employees."



"I'm extremely excited and proud these two great companies are teaming up," says Chris Marcus, President of Esys Automation. "Esys and JR Automation both have very similar, people-oriented corporate cultures that it feels as though our merger was meant to be. Joining forces with the JR Automation team will provide great opportunities for our people and increase our ability to support our customers both technically and geographically. Similarly, aligning best practices and leveraging each organization's tremendous engineering and manufacturing talent will improve our ability to deliver highly sophisticated automation systems on a global scale."