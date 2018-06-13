© Tesla Electronics Production | June 13, 2018
Tesla cuts 9% of workforce - ‘Difficult, but necessary’ says Musk
In a bid to reduce costs and to become profitable, the electric car manufacturer is laying off some 9% of its workforce across the company.
In a leaked email to the company – later published on twitter by Elon Musk himself – the CEO explains the decision saying that Tesla is currently conducting a comprehensive organisational restructuring across the whole company.
“Tesla has grown and evolved rapidly over the past several years, which has resulted in some duplication of roles and some job functions that, while they made sense in the past, are difficult to justify today,” Musk writes.
In short, the company need to reduce its costs and become profitable, and a decision has been made to reduce the workforce. About 9% of Tesla’s employees will be let go.
“These cuts were almost entirely made from our salaried population and no production associates were included, so this will not affect our ability to reach Model 3 production targets in the coming months,” Musk stresses in the email.
Elon points out that Tesla has never made an annual profit since its inception, saying that; “profit is obviously not what motivates us.”
The company is currently informing employees affected by the decision. At December 31, 2017, Tesla had 37'543 full-time employees, as disclosed in the company's annual 10K.
“To be clear, Tesla will still continue to hire outstanding talent in critical roles as we move forward and there is still a significant need for additional production personnel. I also want to emphasize that we are making this hard decision now so that we never have to do this again,” the email reads.
“Tesla has grown and evolved rapidly over the past several years, which has resulted in some duplication of roles and some job functions that, while they made sense in the past, are difficult to justify today,” Musk writes.
In short, the company need to reduce its costs and become profitable, and a decision has been made to reduce the workforce. About 9% of Tesla’s employees will be let go.
“These cuts were almost entirely made from our salaried population and no production associates were included, so this will not affect our ability to reach Model 3 production targets in the coming months,” Musk stresses in the email.
Elon points out that Tesla has never made an annual profit since its inception, saying that; “profit is obviously not what motivates us.”
The company is currently informing employees affected by the decision. At December 31, 2017, Tesla had 37'543 full-time employees, as disclosed in the company's annual 10K.
“To be clear, Tesla will still continue to hire outstanding talent in critical roles as we move forward and there is still a significant need for additional production personnel. I also want to emphasize that we are making this hard decision now so that we never have to do this again,” the email reads.
Difficult, but necessary Tesla reorg underway. My email to the company has already leaked to media. Here it is unfiltered: pic.twitter.com/4LToWoxScx— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 12, 2018
Kongsberg receives order for deliveries to F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (Kongsberg) says it has received an order from...
JA Solar establishes new subsidiary in South Korea JA Solar Holdings, a manufacturer of solar power products, today announced that...
Multiple lasers could be replaced by a single microcomb Every time we send an e-mail, a tweet, or stream a video, we rely on laser light to transfer...
JR Automation acquires Esys Automation JR Automation, a provider of intelligent automated manufacturing and distribution...
Tesla cuts 9% of workforce - ‘Difficult, but necessary’ says Musk In a bid to reduce costs and to become profitable, the electric car manufacturer is laying off some 9% of its workforce across the company.
AWS Electronics gains AS9100 revision D accreditation EMS provider AWS Electronics Group announces that the company has achieved AS9100...
The positive business trend continues for Cicor The business performance of the Cicor Group so far in 2018 is considerably stronger than...
Hella expands production with new plant in Mexico With a new electronics plant and the expansion of existing lighting plants, Hella is...
Shipments of sensing camera in automotive OE to grow 63% YoY in 2018 According to the latest research by TrendForce, the demand for sensing camera in automotive...
Cable manufacturer strengthens funding with syndicated loan Leoni says that the company has has realigned its corporate funding. The company...
Foxconn investigating labour conditions at Chinese facility EMS-giant Foxconn says that it is investigating labour conditions at a manufacturing plant in China – which makes devices for Amazon – following criticism from China Labor Watch.
Nano Dimension becomes certified US department of defense vendor Nano Dimension says it has sold a DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D Printer to a US-based, global top ten...
Dorigo Systems set to grow with new manufacturing facility Canadian EMS provider, Dorigo Systems, recently celebrated its 30th anniversary and at the...
A new robotic tooling company is born when three become one Former Universal Robots CEO, Enrico Krog Iversen, along side the Danish Growth Fund, is...
Flight Data Systems has a new owner Drew Marine UK Holdings Ltd. has acquired Flight Data Systems Pty. Ltd., a provider of...
Byton raises $500 million to speed up development of smart connected vehicles The electric car company says that it has successfully concluded a Series-B fundraising round, attracting a total of USD 500 million from multiple major investors that include FAW Group, Tus-Holdings, CATL, and more.
Swedish battery manufacturer to supply Germany's Kamag Alelion Energy Systems AB has received an order for high voltage batteries from the...
Global semiconductor sales up 20% YoY in April Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 37.6 billion for the month of...
BMZ supplies lithium-ion battery modules to SENEC The BMZ Group produces battery modules especially for Deutsche Energieversorgung...
Universal Robots strengthens its partner network in Malaysia Universal Robots is strengthening its partner network in Malaysia with four...
Metawave opens development centre in California Wireless technology company Metawave announces the opening of its new development...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments