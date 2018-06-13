© AWS Electronics Production | June 13, 2018
AWS Electronics gains AS9100 revision D accreditation
EMS provider AWS Electronics Group announces that the company has achieved AS9100 Revision D at its Newcastle-under-Lyme facility in the UK.
The new revision closely aligns with the recently updated quality management systems (QMS) standard ISO 9001:2015 (achieved by AWS in late 2016), with a focus on improving customer satisfaction and ensuring customer needs are met at all times. Attainment of the latest AS9100 revision displays an on-going commitment by AWS to provide exceptional service to its customers in the aerospace industry, the company states in a press rlease.
Paul Deehan, CEO AWS Electronics Group, comments, “When I joined AWS Electronics Group 12 1/2 years ago, the company only held the ISO 9001 standard. The aerospace AS9100 accreditation was the first that we aimed to achieve in addition to this, which we were awarded just over one year later. It is pleasing to see us still working with customers who require this standard and also the numerous other accreditations we have achieved over the last 12 years as we developed into a variety of markets.”
