The positive business trend continues for Cicor

The business performance of the Cicor Group so far in 2018 is considerably stronger than early-year expectations. The strong sales growth of 2017 continued practically unchanged, in particular supported by a very high growth rate in the AMS Division.

Based on this, the group's operating results are also expected to develop positively. As of today (June 13, 2018), an operating margin (EBIT) between 5 and 6% of sales is expected for the first half of 2018 (H1 2017: 4.7%).



With stable exchange rates for the Swiss franc, it can be assumed that the consolidated net profit in the first half of 2018 will also be significantly higher than the CHF 2.3 million (EUR 1.98 million) net profit reached in the first half of 2017.



Further growth in the second semester will also depend on the availability of electronic components. The supply situation has continued to worsen and may lead to delivery delays, the company states.



Also, Cicor announces that construction work on the new production site in Arad (Romania) has been largely completed. This means that the move to the new site will proceed as planned in the third quarter of 2018.